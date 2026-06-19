The Kerala State Lottery Department has announced the results for the Suvarna Keralam SK-57 draw held on June 19, 2026. The draw featured a top prize of Rs 1 crore and several other reward tiers, including second, third, and consolation prizes.

The Kerala State Lottery Department has officially announced the results of the highly anticipated Suvarna Keralam SK-57 draw held on June 19, 2026, bringing excitement to thousands of participants across the state. The weekly lottery, conducted at Gorky Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram, offered a top prize of Rs 1 crore, attracting ticket holders eager to test their luck.

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The Friday lottery draw is one of Kerala's most popular weekly lottery schemes, known for its substantial prize money and transparent selection process. As soon as the results were declared, participants rushed to check whether their ticket numbers featured among the winners. The announcement included the coveted first prize, along with winners across multiple prize categories.

Also Read: Kerala Suvarna Keralam SK-57 Lottery Result Today: Rs 1 Crore Jackpot Up for Grabs; Check Draw Time and Details

Apart from the grand prize of Rs 1 crore, the Suvarna Keralam lottery also offers several other reward tiers, including second, third and consolation prizes, ensuring that multiple participants have an opportunity to win significant cash rewards. The Kerala State Lotteries Department conducts the draw under official supervision and publishes the results through authorized channels for verification.

Kerala Lottery Suvarna Keralam SK-57 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

RD 366411

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

All other series ending with 366411.

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

RG 719984

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

RH 538467

4th Prize – Rs 5000

0249, 0378, 1286, 2365, 3890, 4310, 4437, 4749, 4864, 5390, 6454, 6595, 6640, 6728, 7120, 8035, 8604, 9230, 9888.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

5061, 5107, 5250, 5265, 7988, 9625.

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0015, 0820, 1064, 1593, 2041, 2402, 2711, 3043, 3487, 3564, 4032, 4802, 5736, 5824, 5966, 6242, 6697, 7051, 7564, 8033, 8319, 8398, 8658, 9290, 9502.

7th Prize – Rs 500

0017, 0073, 0223, 0336, 0500, 1095, 1229, 1377, 1592, 1710, 1823, 1857, 1859, 2401, 2478, 2570, 2803, 2937, 3295, 3303, 3410, 3448, 4260, 4290, 4362, 4497, 4792, 5070, 5170, 5266, 5309, 5315, 5344, 5395, 5537, 5660, 5729, 6002, 6233, 6238, 6261, 6311, 6421, 6515, 6661, 6922, 6972, 7090, 7194, 7256, 7397, 7455, 7594, 7639, 7887, 7912, 8167, 8351, 8554, 8583, 8985, 8991, 9001, 9006, 9035, 9047, 9440, 9456, 9464, 9539, 9590, 9606, 9689, 9713, 9824, 9953.

8th Prize - Rs 200

0152, 0167, 0464, 0470, 0507, 0675, 0730, 0740, 0954, 1017, 1047, 1076, 1128, 1188, 1196, 1379, 1406, 1461, 1585, 1629, 1649, 1680, 2078, 2329, 2366, 2425, 2494, 2585, 2902, 3200, 3225, 3555, 3705, 3893, 3964, 4059, 4529, 4539, 4647, 4772, 4868, 5078, 5159, 5210, 5249, 5254, 5330, 5481, 5748, 5819, 5847, 5984, 6143, 6235, 6293, 6414, 6503, 6650, 6789, 6821, 7029, 7290, 7335, 7382, 7475, 7589, 7760, 7952, 8186, 8236, 8301, 8352, 8404, 8686, 8804, 8841, 8919, 8931, 8965, 9040, 9115, 9161, 9283, 9467, 9507, 9528, 9544, 9603, 9681, 9797, 9889, 9952

9th Prize – Rs 100

8861, 3185, 4136, 5909, 6347, 6493, 6947, 0814, 3605, 5093, 9760, 5983, 5508, 2426, 6786, 3436, 7114, 5316, 3352, 5813, 1021, 4268, 9273, 1361, 0339, 8684, 1348, 2151, 5696, 4791, 3696, 5263, 9661, 4001, 5384, 3182, 0161, 9914, 1282, 2159, 2694, 1985, 5914, 4744, 7057, 3453, 8765, 9830, 6193, 0696, 6196, 7695, 7207, 1232, 0874, 0471, 8839, 1231, 6324, 7613, 5957, 0280, 7870, 2034, 7967, 4235, 9090, 0744, 3756, 0590, 7140, 6243, 9748, 2881, 6464, 9181, 6156, 4610, 7778, 6608, 5451, 2721, 8863, 1683, 0513, 6677, 3112, 5559, 4087, 8396, 0905, 2105, 2418, 7562, 2535, 5432, 8935, 1071, 3914, 8396, 1120, 5, 501, 9366, 3632, 4413

Lottery winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the official result published by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Prize claims must be submitted within the prescribed time limit along with the original ticket and valid identification documents. For higher-value prizes, winners may be required to complete additional verification procedures and comply with applicable tax regulations before receiving their winnings.

The Kerala lottery system remains one of the most successful state-run lottery programs in India, generating significant public participation through its weekly and bumper draws. The Suvarna Keralam series, in particular, enjoys a loyal following due to its attractive prize structure and regular schedule.

With the SK-57 results now declared, hopeful participants are checking their tickets while many others are already looking ahead to the next draw. Lottery officials have urged winners to rely only on official notifications and gazette publications for confirmation of results and prize claims.

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