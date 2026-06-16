The Kerala State Lotteries Department announced the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery results on June 16, 2026. The draw, held in Thiruvananthapuram, featured a first prize of Rs 1 crore and numerous other cash rewards.

The Kerala State Lotteries Department has announced the results of the highly anticipated Sthree Sakthi SS-524 lottery draw held on June 16, 2026. Thousands of participants across Kerala eagerly awaited the outcome of the weekly draw, which offers substantial cash prizes across multiple categories.

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The draw was conducted under the supervision of Kerala State Lottery officials at Gorky Bhavan near Bakery Junction in Thiruvananthapuram. As with every official lottery draw, the winning numbers were selected through a transparent process overseen by authorized officials.

Kerala Lottery Sthree Sakthi SS-524 Winning Numbers

1st Prize – Rs 1 Crore

SJ 517126

Consolation Prize – Rs 5,000

517126 (All remaining series of 1st prize number)

2nd Prize – Rs 30 Lakh

SG 315541

3rd Prize – Rs 5 Lakh

SG 800412

4th Prize – Rs 5000

1005, 1342, 2090, 2123, 2576, 2636, 2807, 3982, 4027, 4050, 5769, 5855, 7448, 7764, 7796, 7805, 8011, 8234, 9288.

5th Prize – Rs 2000

1901, 4168, 4515, 7689, 7735, 8807.

6th Prize – Rs 1000

0201, 0891, 1045, 1799, 1895, 1908, 2520, 3409, 3677, 3775, 3831, 5181, 5387, 5762, 5951, 6038, 6278, 6674, 6710, 7404, 7873, 8162, 8484, 8537, 9816.

7th Prize – Rs 500

0142, 0590, 0610, 0622, 0699, 1123, 1197, 1322, 1643, 1682, 2052, 2286, 2454, 2507, 2852, 3323, 3470, 3573, 3878, 3893, 3973, 4003, 4035, 4080, 4303, 4320, 4535, 4632, 4773, 4818, 4849, 4959, 5009, 5057, 5203, 5290, 5292, 5339, 5356, 5404, 5442, 5527, 5565, 5567, 5628, 5636, 5858, 5868, 6343, 6351, 6361, 6524, 6770, 6790, 6806, 6822, 7014, 7175, 7348, 7601, 7675, 7754, 7758, 7814, 8180, 8346, 8466, 8639, 8698, 9145, 9226, 9583, 9868, 9928, 9929, 9997.

8th Prize – Rs 200

0112, 0267, 0330, 0343, 0850, 1169, 1826, 1835, 1865, 2091, 2160, 2222, 2318, 2376, 2648, 2996, 3035, 3070, 3074, 3149, 3254, 3293, 3701, 3783, 3824, 3899, 3910, 3950, 3986, 4052, 4105, 4183, 4222, 4486, 4695, 4723, 4758, 4788, 4921, 4976, 4987, 5256, 5313, 5342, 5347, 5500, 5526, 5576, 5825, 5971, 6047, 6089, 6096, 6189, 6234, 6320, 6366, 6597, 6634, 6892, 7148, 7162, 7397, 7518, 7598, 7970, 8016, 8049, 8189, 8375, 8376, 8437, 8489, 8522, 8645, 8674, 8703, 8716, 8857, 9158, 9334, 9504, 9626, 9659, 9816, 9880, 9886, 9924, 9931, 9990.

9th Prize – Rs 100

3492, 3610, 3624, 0040, 0064, 0121, 0121, 0569, 0594, 0750, 0750, 1743, 1830, 1993, 1993, 2596, 2615, 3034, 3034, 3624, 3645, 3670, 3697, 0168, 0264, 0456, 0771, 0937, 1069, 2199, 2214, 2391, 3061, 3346, 3476, 5280, 5354, 5494, 3858, 3896, 4148, 4205, 4559, 4675, 4902, 5011, 5019, 5077, 5508, 4639, 5240, 5760, 5932, 6430, 6607, 6656, 6656, 6838, 6977, 7013, 7147, 7229, 7255, 7511, 7746, 7995, 8260, 8282, 8326, 8326, 8427, 8701, 8817, 9406, 9629, 9670, 9905.

The biggest attraction of the draw was the coveted first prize, which carries a reward of Rs 1 crore. Ticket holders across the state closely followed the announcement in hopes of securing the top prize or one of the many other rewards distributed through the lottery scheme.

Apart from the first prize, the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 draw featured several additional prize categories, including second, third and consolation prizes, ensuring that numerous participants had an opportunity to win. The Kerala State Lotteries Department released the complete list of winning numbers shortly after the draw concluded.

Winners are advised to verify their ticket numbers carefully against the officially published results. Lottery officials recommend cross-checking the winning numbers with the gazette notification issued by the department, as it serves as the final authority in case of any discrepancies.

Prize winners must submit their claims within the prescribed period and follow the procedures outlined by the Kerala State Lotteries Department. Depending on the prize amount, claimants may need to provide identification documents, bank details and the original lottery ticket. Applicable taxes will be deducted as per government regulations before prize money is disbursed.

The Kerala State Lottery remains one of the most popular government-run lottery schemes in India, attracting participants from across the state every week. Its transparent draw process and attractive prize structure continue to make it a favourite among lottery enthusiasts.

With the Sthree Sakthi SS-524 results now declared, attention will soon shift to the next draw as hopeful participants once again test their luck for a chance to win life-changing prize money. Ticket holders are encouraged to check the official results and prize categories carefully before initiating the claim process.