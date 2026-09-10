Police in Thiruvananthapuram's Vazhichal have seized a massive 85 kg of ganja. The drugs were being smuggled from Andhra Pradesh via Tamil Nadu, hidden in a secret chamber inside a car. Cops have arrested two men from Vellarada and Poozhanad in connection with the bust.

Thiruvananthapuram: Police have busted a major ganja smuggling ring in Vazhichal, seizing a huge stash near Emmanuel College. They have arrested two men, Sudheesh, a resident of Vellarada Anjumarankala, and Akhil, from Poozhanad Kunnanad.

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The police recovered about 85 kg of ganja that the duo had smuggled all the way from Andhra Pradesh through Tamil Nadu. The raid happened after Rural SP Prashanthan Kani received a specific tip-off. During the check, they found the ganja cleverly hidden in a specially built secret compartment in the car's dicky.

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The stash was packed in 40 packets, each weighing 2.200 kg. The smugglers were using a car with a Tamil Nadu registration number, TN 09 AR 6156.

The team that carried out the raid and arrest was led by Kattakkada DySP G. Binu, Narcotic Cell DySP Robert Johnny, and the Rural District DANSAF team, which included Sub-Inspectors F. Fayas, Sarath, B. Dileep, Sunil Lal, Biju Kumar, and Prem Kumar. Police officials have said that they are taking further legal action against the accused.