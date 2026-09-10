The child's grandmother, Jasintha, rushed her to the hospital, but it was too late. Reports suggest the mother, Christy, also tried to take her own life. Police believe family disputes might be the reason behind this tragedy.

Thiruvananthapuram: More details are emerging in the shocking case where a mother allegedly slit her one-and-a-half-year-old daughter's throat in Thiruvananthapuram. The woman, Christy, from Pottayil, has been accused of killing her daughter, Anna. The Malayankeezhu police have taken Christy into custody and have started their investigation.

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This horrific incident happened on Tuesday evening in Pottayil, near Malayankeezhu. Christy lived in the house with her husband Abhijith, who is a medical representative, their daughter Anna, and two grandmothers.

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According to reports, Christy took the child into a bedroom and locked the door from the inside. After a long time, when they didn't come out, one of the grandmothers, Jasintha, got suspicious. She started knocking on the door, and that's when the terrible incident came to light.

The family rushed the baby to the Medical College Hospital, but doctors couldn't save her. The Malayankeezhu police reached the spot and took Christy into custody. They have registered a case in the matter. Police are now investigating the motive. They are looking into whether family problems, postpartum depression, or any other mental health issues led Christy to take this extreme step.