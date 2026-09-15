The family appealed to the Education Minister on August 28 for a special transfer order, but they are still waiting for a response. Meanwhile, the school management has suspended four students involved in the incident.

Perumbavoor: A Plus One student has been forced to stop his studies after he was brutally ragged by his seniors. 16-year-old Dion Jo Jo, from Koovappady Mavelipady, has not gone to school since July 30. He is a student at the Keezhillam St. Thomas Higher Secondary School.

In a plea to the Education Minister, his mother, V. Vini, said that her son is mentally shattered after the assault and that's why he can't go back to school.

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The family submitted their appeal on August 28, asking for a special order to allow a school transfer, but they haven't heard back yet. Dion's current school, Keezhillam St. Thomas, has already given a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the move. There are seats available at Malayattoor St. Thomas Higher Secondary School and Cheranallur Govt. Higher Secondary School. The family is now requesting a special government order so Dion can join one of these schools and continue his education.

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Following the incident, the management of Keezhillam St. Thomas Higher Secondary School suspended four students. The police have also registered a case under the Anti-Ragging Act. Based on their investigation, they have now charged 15 students under Section 4 of the Act for their involvement in the ragging.