A woman from Thrissur's Varavoor area has filed a police complaint after losing over Rs 3 lakh to a fake part-time work-from-home job scam that was offered to her on Telegram.

A woman from Varavoor in Thrissur has reported losing lakhs of rupees to a work-from-home job scam. She filed a complaint with the Cheruthuruthy police, stating that scammers cheated her out of Rs 3,12,568 by offering a fake part-time job.

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The fraudsters first contacted her on the Telegram app. Their profile identified them as 'Financial Consultants' and they offered her a part-time job. They then asked her to complete several 'tasks' and, as part of the process, send money to a Bank of Maharashtra account.

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Between April 20 and April 25, 2025, the woman transferred a total of Rs 3,12,568 in eight separate transactions to the account provided by the scammers.

Initially, she received Rs 3,000 back, which they claimed was her 'commission'. After this initial payment, she did not receive any more money or the promised profits. When she grew suspicious and asked for her money back, the scammers blocked her account and disappeared.

Based on her complaint, the Cheruthuruthy police, with assistance from the Cyber Cell, have launched an investigation into the matter.