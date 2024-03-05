Kerala News LIVE: Sidharthan's death: KSU to observe 'Education bandh' across state today; exams will continue

10.15 AM: Kerala govt provides financial assistance of Rs 10 lakh to kin of elephant attack victim in Idukki

The Kerala government on Monday assisted Rs 10 lakh to the family of an elderly woman who lost her life in a wild elephant attack in Idukki district. The incident took place earlier in the day in the Kanjiraveli area under the Adimali police station limits. Indira Ramakrishnan, a 70-year-old woman, was killed in the attack.

9.45 AM: Woman dies after friend sets her ablaze in Thiruvananthapuram

A woman whose friend set her on fire has died in Chenkotukonam. A woman named G Saritha (46) died while undergoing treatment at the medical college. The tragic incident took place last night around 8. They were taken to the hospital but succumbed to death by dawn. Binu (50), the accused in the case, is also in the hospital. He was also admitted to the hospital due to burn injuries. Binu called Saritha and took her away. Subsequently, a conversation ensued between the two. Following the exchange, Binu took the petrol he had in his possession, poured it on Saritha's body, and set her on fire.

9.10 AM: PM Modi to inaugurate last station of Kochi Metro's phase 1 on March 6

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, on March 6.

"Tripunithura Terminal, the last station of Kochi Metro's first phase, will be dedicated to the nation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on March 6. The Prime Minister will flag off the Metro online from Kolkata at 10 am. Meanwhile, the first train with differently-abled children will depart from Tripunithura station for Aluva station," as per a Kochi Metro Rail press release.

8.45 AM: Kerala man killed in missile attack in Israel

A Malayali was killed and another two were injured on Monday when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot amid the ongoing war. between Israel and Hamas. All three victims hail from the southern state of Kerala. The deceased is Nibin Maxwell from Kollam. It is learnt that he was employed in a plantation in the area. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said.

8.19 AM: Human-Animal conflict: Mathew Kuzhalnadan, Ernakulam DCC president granted interim bail after arrest

MLA Mathew Kuzhalnadan and Ernakulam DCC president Mohammad Shiyas, who were arrested in the conflict in the background of the protest in Kothamangalam town, have been granted interim bail. The police arrested them dramatically at night. Interim bail was granted to the leaders who were produced in the court after intense pressure from Congress. The case will be heard again in an open court today. At least 30 Congress workers protested over the death of an elderly woman killed in an elephant attack.

Kuzhalnadan and Dean Kuriakose MP were among those who led a protest in Kothamangalam Town with the mortal remains of Kanjiraveli native Indira Ramakrishnan earlier on the day. The Congress activists were booked on non-bailable charges including disrespecting the dead and an attack on a hospital.

8.10 AM: Sidharthan's death: KSU to observe 'Education bandh' across state today; exams will continue

KSU has announced an ‘Education Bandh’ in the state on Tuesday. KSU state president Aloshious Xavier in a press release said the agitation would be extended to all institutions across the state. KSU also announced that SSLC, Higher Secondary and University level exams have been exempted from the bandh. During a protest march to the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) at Pookode on Monday, activists from student groups KSU and MSF clashed with the police. The police resorted to lathi charges and fired tear gas to disperse the protesters, resulting in injuries to several activists.