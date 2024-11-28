Kerala: 4-member gang attacks gold merchant, robbed at knifepoint in Koduvally; loots gold worth Rs 1.25 cr

A gold merchant, VR Baiju, was attacked and robbed of 1.75 kilograms of gold by a gang of four men in Kozhikode's Koduvally on Wednesday (Nov 28) night. The robbers chased Baiju in their car, knocked him off his scooter, and threatened him at knifepoint before fleeing with the gold, valued at Rs 1.25 crore.

Kozhikode: A terrifying robbery occurred in Koduvally, Kozhikode, on Wednesday (Nov 27) night around 10:30 pm, leaving a gold trader injured. A gang of four men, traveling in a white Swift car, targeted VR Baiju, a gold merchant from Manipuram, and stole 1.75 kilograms of gold, valued at Rs 1.25 crore. Baiju was attacked while leaving his gold manufacturing unit at Muthambalam on his two-wheeler around 10 pm.

According to Baiju's complaint, the robbers pursued him in their car, deliberately knocking down his two-wheeler. They then threatened him at knifepoint before stealing the gold ornaments he was carrying.

Despite Baiju's attempt to resist, the robbers intimidated him with the knife. Baiju was injured in the incident. He reported to Asianet News that the robbers arrived in a white Swift car, knocked him down, and took the gold.

Baiju mentioned that the robbers could be easily recognized if encountered again and expressed that he was fortunate to have survived the attack. The incident occurred just 150 meters from his house. He urged the authorities to catch the culprits as soon as possible. The Koduvally police assured that a thorough investigation is underway, and vehicle checks in the area have been intensified.



