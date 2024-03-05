Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

    The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was rejected by the President of India on Tuesday (Mar 05). The Kerala Governor had sent the bill to the President for the consent amid a tussle with the state government. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 2:34 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: In a big setback for the Kerala government, President Droupadi Murmu rejected the Kerala Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill 2022 [MILMA] on Tuesday (Mar 05) which was sent for consent by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan amid the tussle with the state government. The bill was passed in the Kerala Assembly and was forwarded for the Governor’s assent, however, he forwarded seven bills to the President of India for consent. The Governor had withheld the bill citing that the amendment is against the idea and principles of democracy.

    The state government had proposed the appointment of an administrator or administrative representative in local milk cooperative societies, granting them voting rights and authority to participate in committee elections. Opposition and critics have accused the government of aiming to exert control over dairy cooperatives, including Milma, by utilizing the state's administrative machinery through the proposed move. Khan emphasized that granting voting rights to individuals who are not dairy farmers' representatives is undemocratic and reiterated concerns regarding potential manipulation.

    With this, the number of bills rejected by the President has reached four. 

    The three bills previously withheld by the Rashtrapati Bhavan are: 

    1. Kerala University Laws [Amendment No. 2] (Divesting Governor from the position of Chancellor of Universities) Bill, 2022
    2. University Law Amendment Bill, 2022 [Expansion of Search Committee for the Appointment of Vice Chancellor]

    3. The University Law Amendment Bill, 201 [Appellate Tribunal issue and other amendments to Technological University and others]

    However, the President earlier approved the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill. In August 2022, the Assembly approved the Lokayukta Amendment Bill. The Lokayukta's binding authority is reduced by the modification. Citing the amendment's unconstitutionality, the governor delayed signing the bill.

    According to the current Lok Ayukta regulation, a public servant must step down from their position if it is determined that they have committed corruption. Sections 12 and 14 of this specific legislation are being amended by the most recent bill. 

    Therefore, moving forward, the chief minister will evaluate graft allegations against cabinet colleagues after the legislative assembly reviews corruption charges against the chief minister. Similarly, the charges against the MLAs will be reviewed by the speaker.

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 3:37 PM IST
    Kerala: KPCC president K Sudhakaran named second accused in Monson Mavunkal fraud case

    Kerala: Five-member family found dead in suspected case of murder-suicide in Kottayam

    Kerala: Tripunithura Terminal of Kochi Metro's first phase to be inaugurated by PM Modi

    Kerala Lottery Result Sthree Sakthi SS-405 March 05 2024: Check today's winning ticket, prize money HERE

    Man from Kerala killed in missile attack on northern Israel; 2 injured

    'Pushpa 3': When will Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna's film be released? Here's what we know

    Instagram update: Here's how you can edit sent messages

    Indian blind cricket team urges BCCI recognition for equal opportunities and central contracts

    International Women's Day 2024: 7 encouraging quotes for our ladies

    'Relocate to safe areas': Indian embassy issues advisory for its nationals in Israel

    Rameshwaram Cafe blast: New CCTV footage shows suspect entering, leaving cafe as probe continues (WATCH)

    Navy to commission MH 60R Seahawk helicopters on March 6; deployment on INS Vikramaditya (WATCH)

    'Tenu Leke...', Salman Khan dances at Anant Ambani, Radhika Merchant pre-wedding bash at Jamnagar [WATCH]

    Pregnant Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh perform at Anant Ambani-Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding bash (WATCH)

    EXCLUSIVE: Singer Thomson Andrews gives insights on Day 3 of Anant Ambani, Radhika's pre-wedding festivities

