Setback for Kerala govt as Prez Murmu rejects Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill 2022

The Kerala Cooperative Societies (Amendment) Bill, 2022 was rejected by the President of India on Tuesday (Mar 05). The Kerala Governor had sent the bill to the President for the consent amid a tussle with the state government.

Thiruvananthapuram: In a big setback for the Kerala government, President Droupadi Murmu rejected the Kerala Co-operative Societies Amendment Bill 2022 [MILMA] on Tuesday (Mar 05) which was sent for consent by Governor Arif Mohammed Khan amid the tussle with the state government. The bill was passed in the Kerala Assembly and was forwarded for the Governor’s assent, however, he forwarded seven bills to the President of India for consent. The Governor had withheld the bill citing that the amendment is against the idea and principles of democracy.

The state government had proposed the appointment of an administrator or administrative representative in local milk cooperative societies, granting them voting rights and authority to participate in committee elections. Opposition and critics have accused the government of aiming to exert control over dairy cooperatives, including Milma, by utilizing the state's administrative machinery through the proposed move. Khan emphasized that granting voting rights to individuals who are not dairy farmers' representatives is undemocratic and reiterated concerns regarding potential manipulation.

With this, the number of bills rejected by the President has reached four.

The three bills previously withheld by the Rashtrapati Bhavan are:

1. Kerala University Laws [Amendment No. 2] (Divesting Governor from the position of Chancellor of Universities) Bill, 2022

2. University Law Amendment Bill, 2022 [Expansion of Search Committee for the Appointment of Vice Chancellor]

3. The University Law Amendment Bill, 201 [Appellate Tribunal issue and other amendments to Technological University and others]

However, the President earlier approved the Kerala Lok Ayukta Amendment Bill. In August 2022, the Assembly approved the Lokayukta Amendment Bill. The Lokayukta's binding authority is reduced by the modification. Citing the amendment's unconstitutionality, the governor delayed signing the bill.

According to the current Lok Ayukta regulation, a public servant must step down from their position if it is determined that they have committed corruption. Sections 12 and 14 of this specific legislation are being amended by the most recent bill.

Therefore, moving forward, the chief minister will evaluate graft allegations against cabinet colleagues after the legislative assembly reviews corruption charges against the chief minister. Similarly, the charges against the MLAs will be reviewed by the speaker.