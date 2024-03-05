Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: Five-member family found dead in suspected case of murder-suicide in Kottayam

    A couple and their three children were found dead at their residence in Pala of Kottayam district on Tuesday (Mar 05). It is suspected that Jaison Thomas ended his life after killing his wife and children.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Mar 5, 2024, 11:25 AM IST

    Kottayam: A couple and their three children were found dead at their residence under mysterious circumstances in Pala on Tuesday (Mar 05). Authorities suspect that Jaison Thomas, a 44-year-old native of Akalakunnam, died by suicide after allegedly killing his wife and children.

    Jaison's wife Mereena (28) was discovered hacked to death on the bed, suffering severe head injuries. Police have confirmed that the couple's three children - Jerald (4), Jereena (2), and the seven-month-old baby - were strangled. 

    According to police reports, Jaison and his family had been residing in the rented house in Pala's Poovarani for a considerable period. The Pala police arrived at the scene after being alerted by neighbours. However, the exact reason for the death is yet to be ascertained.

    Jaison was reportedly a driver in a rubber factory.  It has been only one year since they settled in Poovarani. The police have launched a probe into the incident. 

    (Further details are awaited...)

    Last Updated Mar 5, 2024, 11:25 AM IST
