Israeli Embassy 'deeply shocked' by Indian's death in 'cowardly terror attack' by Hezbollah in Margaliot

The Israel embassy in India mourned the death of an Indian national in a missile attack launched by Hezbollah in northern Israel. The deceased identified as Nibin Maxwell is a native of Kerala's Kollam.

New Delhi: The Israeli embassy in India on Tuesday (Mar 05) mourned the tragic death of an Indian national hailing from Kerala in a missile attack on northern Israel by Gaza. Israel expressed shock and vowed complete support to the families.

In a statement, Israel said, "We are deeply shocked and saddened by the death of one Indian national and the injury of two others due to a cowardly terror attack launched by Shia Terror organization Hezbollah, on peaceful agriculture workers who were cultivating an orchard at the northern village of Margaliot yesterday early afternoon."

"Our prayers and thoughts naturally go to the families of the bereaved and those of the injured. Israeli Medical institutions are completely at the service of the injured who are being treated by our very best medical staff. Israel regards equally all nationals, Israeli or foreign, who are injured or killed due to terrorism. We will be there to support the families and offer them assistance," the statement read.

"Our countries, who are sadly well versed in civilian loss, stand united in hopes of a speedy recovery for the injured and solace for the family of the bereaved," it added.

A man hailing from Kerala was killed and two others were injured when an anti-tank missile fired from Lebanon struck an orchard near Israel's northern border community of Margaliot on Monday (Mar 04), officials reported. All three victims are from the southern state of Kerala. Nibin Maxwell from Kollam was killed in the attack. His mortal remains were identified in Ziv hospital, official sources said. Nibin arrived in Israel two months ago. The family got information about his death at 4:30 pm yesterday. He has a five-year-old daughter and his wife is seven months pregnant.

The missile hit a plantation in Margaliot, a moshav (collective agricultural community), in the Galilee region in northern Israel around 11 am on Monday, according to Zaki Heller, spokesperson for the rescue services Magen David Adom (MDA). Joseph George and Paul Melvin were injured and taken to hospitals for treatment, they said.

The strike is believed to have been carried out by the Shi'ite Hezbollah group in Lebanon, which has been supporting Hamas during the ongoing conflict in the Gaza Strip by launching rockets, missiles, and drones at northern Israel daily since October 8.