Kerala: MP Benny Behanan writes to Centre for new railway station at Nedumbassery

Benny Behanan, MP, has called for the establishment of a modern railway station in Nedumbassery and an urgent foot-over bridge at Divine Nagar Railway Station in Thrissur. He emphasized the growing need for infrastructure in these areas due to the increasing number of travelers, particularly at Cochin International Airport and surrounding regions.

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 10:40 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 10:40 AM IST

Kochi: In a meeting with Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, MP Benny Behanan urged for the establishment of a new railway station in Nedumbassery. He highlighted that the absence of a railway station in Nedumbassery, a key hub for both domestic and international passengers, has been causing inconvenience to thousands of travelers.

The number of domestic and international passengers arriving at Cochin International Airport has been steadily increasing every year. MP Benny Behanan emphasized that the new railway station in Nedumbassery will be highly beneficial for interstate workers, commercial activities, and tourism. He stressed that the establishment of a modern railway station in Nedumbassery is essential and urged the Ministry to take the necessary steps to implement the project.

Behanan also highlighted the urgent need for a foot-over bridge at Divine Nagar Railway Station in Thrissur district to ensure safe and convenient travel for passengers. Without the bridge, passengers are forced to cross tracks, which poses significant risks and leads to frequent accidents. In this context, Benny Behanan emphasized to the minister that constructing the foot-over bridge is crucial to ensure passenger safety and resolve the issue of crossing the tracks.

