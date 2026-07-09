The Kerala Lottery Karunya Plus KN-631 draw is scheduled for Thursday, July 9, at 3 PM in Thiruvananthapuram, with results to be announced shortly after. This popular weekly lottery offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore, along with multiple other cash rewards.

The KeralaLottery Karunya Plus KN-631 draw is scheduled to take place on Thursday, July 9, with thousands of participants across the state eagerly awaiting the announcement of the winning numbers. As of now, the results have not been declared. The draw will be conducted at 3:00 PM at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram, by the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries, while the official results are expected to be published shortly afterwards.

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The Karunya Plus lottery is among Kerala's most popular weekly lottery draws and offers a top prize of Rs 1 crore. Besides the jackpot, winners are eligible for multiple prize categories, including a Rs 30 lakh second prize, Rs 5 lakh third prize, consolation prizes and several lower-tier rewards.

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Participants are advised to wait for the official announcement before checking their ticket numbers. The winning numbers will first be announced during the live draw and later published in the official Kerala Lottery result gazette. Ticket holders should verify their numbers only through the Directorate of Kerala State Lotteries' official channels to avoid misinformation.

Winners must preserve the original lottery ticket carefully, as it is required to claim the prize. Lottery officials recommend verifying the ticket number against the official result before initiating the claim process. Prize claims are subject to the rules and procedures laid down by the Kerala State Lotteries Department.

With the draw just hours away, excitement continues to build among ticket holders hoping to become the next Rs 1 crore winner. This page will be updated once the Karunya Plus KN-631 winning numbers are officially announced.

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