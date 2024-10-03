Kerala: CM Vijayan denies engaging PR agency for 'The Hindu' interview amidst criticism

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has denied allegations that a PR agency was involved in securing an interview with The Hindu newspaper. He stated that neither he nor the government had engaged any agency for this purpose.

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has responded to the controversy surrounding his interview with The Hindu newspaper, claiming that Subrahmanyan, son of Devakumar from Alappuzha, had requested the interview and that certain statements were included that he did not say. Vijayan denied engaging a PR agency for the interview, stating that neither he nor the government had done so, and added that he was unaware of any such agency.

Also Read: Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders three-tier reinvestigation into Thrissur Pooram disruption



The controversy began when The Hindu published an interview containing remarks about Malappuram district, sparking criticism from the CPI and other constituents of the ruling coalition. They are unhappy with Vijayan's unwillingness to refute the newspaper's explanation. The CPI is already dissatisfied with the government's handling of several issues, including the delay in removing ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar and the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram.



In his defense, Vijayan explained that two persons initially came for the interview and he did not know the third person who was there for half an hour and assumed they were part of the media team. However, he avoided giving a clear answer about the involvement of a PR agency and did not respond to questions about taking legal action against The Hindu.



Meanwhile, Nilambur MLA PV Anvar, criticized Vijayan and KT Jaleel, stating that he would resign if it became an obstacle to forming a new party. Anwar alleged that Jaleel was subservient to someone else and lacked the ability to stand on his own. He demanded that Vijayan either resign or apologize for his remarks about Malappuram district.



Anvar argued that targeting one community would not spare others from the implications of such accusations and claimed that there were forty different opinions within the CPI(M) regarding public relations, but no one had the courage to speak up. He alleged that Vijayan was afraid of P. Sasi and M.R. Ajith Kumar, while the party itself feared Vijayan. Anvar concluded that the CPI(M) was heading towards a situation similar to that in Tripura and West Bengal.

Also Read: "God knows...": Karnataka diver Eshwar Malpe denies allegations by Arjun's family

Latest Videos