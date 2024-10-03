"God knows...": Karnataka diver Eshwar Malpe denies allegations by Arjun's family

Eshwar Malpe, the diver involved in the Shirur landslide rescue mission, defends his actions, stating that God and those present know the truth. He denies allegations of seeking fame and maintains his focus was on helping.

Bengaluru: Karnataka diver Eshwar Malpe has denied allegations against him, terming them "false propaganda." He clarified that the claims of a case against him, circulated by certain media outlets, are untrue and emphasized that his actions during the Shirur rescue mission were solely for the greater good, not fame or financial gain. He revealed revenue from his YouTube channel funds his ambulance service. He reiterated financial gain wasn't his motivation for undertaking rescue missions.

Malpe's statement comes in response to criticisms raised by Arjun's family, who lost their loved one in the Shirur landslide. Arjun's family has accused lorry owner Manaf of exploiting their emotional vulnerability for personal gain.

Arjun's family alleged that Manaf accepted money in Arjun's name and used the situation to boost his YouTube channel's viewership. They claim Manaf orchestrated the entire situation to capitalize on their emotions, spreading false narratives.



The family emphasized they have received various funds and don't need financial assistance. They urged the public not to donate, clarifying they're aware of people donating to Manaf. Arjun's wife, Krishnapriya, accused Manaf of exploiting their financial situation and appealed to the public to donate to deserving causes instead.



Krishnapriya revealed Manaf's group gave them 2000 rupees, circulating the video for publicity. She clarified Arjun had given his bike for repairs earlier, contradicting Manaf's YouTube claim.

She accused Manaf of exploiting her mother-in-law's emotional state during the search and broadcasting her reaction live despite knowing her health issues. Krishnapriya maintained that their conduct throughout the ordeal was beyond reproach and accused both Malpe and Manaf of orchestrating a drama. She claimed that the first two days of the search were wasted due to their actions. Jithin, Arjun's brother-in-law, added that once the MLA and SP realized the situation, they understood that Manaf's priority was his YouTube channel and its viewership. He also alleged that Ishwar Malpe was also complicit in the charade.



Jithin condemned the exploitation of their vulnerability for personal gain. He highlighted the family's efforts in the search for Arjun and emphasized the recovery was a combined effort of two state governments.

Arjun's family warned of legal action if Manaf continues exploiting their emotions. They acknowledged genuine support from Mubeen and admitted emotional closeness prevented them from confronting Manaf earlier.

Jithin expressed disappointment over cyberbullying faced by Anju and accusations hurled at the family. He questioned individuals offering to raise Arjun's child without confirming if the family needed assistance.

Manaf is scheduled to attend a public function at a school in Mukkam, Kozhikode, where he's expected to address the allegations.

Latest Videos