    Kerala: CM Pinarayi Vijayan orders three-tier reinvestigation into Thrissur Pooram disruption

    Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan announced a three-tier reinvestigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram during a cabinet meeting on Thursday (Oct 3). He underscored the Cabinet's dedication to ensuring the smooth conduct of the festival in the future.

    Author
    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Oct 3, 2024, 12:40 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 3, 2024, 12:40 PM IST

    Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday (Oct 03) announced a three-tier reinvestigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram during a cabinet meeting. The Chief Minister emphasised the Cabinet's commitment to ensuring the seamless conduct of Thrissur Pooram in the future.

    PR agency managed Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan's media engagement during LS polls too: Report

    During the meeting, it was decided that a Special Investigation Team, led by Crime Branch head ADGP H. Venkatesh, will look into various issues related to the Thrissur Pooram as highlighted in the report; Intelligence ADGP Manoj Abraham, IPS, will assess any official lapses in the festival's organization; DGP S. Darvesh Sahib will investigate the allegations against ADGP Ajith Kumar, who was in charge of Law and Order during the event.

    "The Thrissur Pooram is a vital aspect of our culture, and the government is committed to ensuring its exemplary conduct. This year's Pooram coincided with the Lok Sabha elections, raising concerns about a possible conspiracy to disrupt it, which we took very seriously. The ADGP was assigned to investigate this matter, and the DGP submitted a report to the government, which I received on September 24. While the report addresses several issues, it cannot be deemed comprehensive," the Chief Minister stated during a press conference.

    Meanwhile, the government has opted not to transfer ADGP M.R. Ajith Kumar, who is currently facing allegations and is under investigation regarding the Thrissur Pooram disruption. This decision suggests that the government intends to retain him in his position despite the ongoing scrutiny.

    The government initiated an inquiry into ADGP Ajith Kumar's controversial meeting with RSS leaders Dattatreya Hosabale and Ram Madhav.

    Following a review of the DGP's report, Kerala Additional Chief Secretary (Home & Vigilance) Bishwanath Sinha recommended a reinvestigation into the disruption of the Thrissur Pooram to the Chief Minister.

    Last month, DGP S. Darvesh Sahib submitted his probe report and recommendations to the CM, where he criticized Ajith Kumar for supervisory lapses in managing security arrangements during the Pooram festivities.

    Kerala govt rejects ADGP's report on Thrissur Pooram disruption, re-investigation likely

