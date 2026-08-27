A group of locals in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri jumped into a water-filled ditch to rescue five people after their car plunged into it while trying to avoid a biker on Wednesday.

A split-second attempt to avoid a motorcyclist nearly turned into a deadly tragedy in Uttar Pradesh’s Lakhimpur Kheri on Wednesday, when a car carrying five people veered off the road and plunged into a deep, water-filled ditch. The dramatic incident unfolded on a highway after a young man riding a motorcycle while talking on his mobile phone suddenly crossed into the car’s path. In a bid to avoid a collision, the driver swerved sharply, lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the roadside ditch.

As the car began sinking into the water, nearby locals sprang into action without hesitation. Several people rushed into the ditch and battled through the water to reach the trapped occupants.

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Their swift and courageous efforts helped rescue all five people inside — two men and three women — who were struggling to stay afloat.

Amid the frantic rescue operation, one of the women cried out, “Meri maa ko bachaa lo (Save my mother).” The locals pressed on despite the chaos and managed to pull all five occupants to safety.

An ambulance was immediately called to the spot, and the rescued passengers were rushed to a hospital for medical treatment.