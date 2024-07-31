Kerala: 9 consecutive landslides hit Kozhikode's Vanimel; 12 houses swept away

A landslide occurred in Vanimel panchayat, Kozhikode, Kerala, resulting in one person going missing. Widespread destruction happened along a 5-kilometer stretch of the river, with water entering shops and multiple shops and two bridges collapsing.

Kozhikode: A landslide occurred in Vanimel panchayat in Vilangaad of Kozhikode, resulting in one person going missing. 12 houses were completely destroyed, and two bridges and several business establishments collapsed. The landslide occurred last night in the northern region of Kozhikode, specifically in the Vanimel panchayat's Vilangad and surrounding areas such as Adichippara, Manjachalli, Kuttallur, and Panniyeri. The landslide happened nine times consecutively.

Due to the heavy rain, large boulders and trees were washed away by the floodwaters from the Pulluva River, the source of the Mahe River, causing destruction. As a result, 12 houses on the riverbank were completely destroyed, and several vehicles were damaged.

Mathew, a local resident from Kulathinkal, who rushed to assist others after hearing the landslide, is now missing. The landslide caused extensive damage along a 5-kilometer stretch of the river, with water flooding shops in Vilangad town. Multiple shops and two bridges were destroyed, leaving many families isolated. The power supply to the area was also severely impacted. NDRF and Fire Force teams have arrived at the scene to take charge of rescue operations.

Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in the Pashukadav area of Kuttikkad Maruthonkara village, Kozhikode district, resulting in widespread flooding that has inundated streets, homes, and businesses. Due to the rising water levels in the Kadantara River, residents from nearby regions, including Parakkandy, Mukkam, and Peedikappara, have been relocated to temporary shelters. To mitigate the situation, authorities have raised two shutters of the Kakkayam Dam by 4 feet in a phased manner.

