Wayanad landslide: Death toll mounts to 151; Army resumes rescue operations at Chooralmala

Rescue operations in Wayanad, Kerala, have recovered 151 bodies after a landslide, with over 200 people still reported missing by relatives. The Army and other teams have resumed rescue operations.

Wayanad: The Army has begun rescue operations at 6 am on Wednesday (July 31) in Chooralmala, Wayanad, where the landslide occurred. The army has divided into four teams to carry out the rescue operations. More troops will arrive to reach isolated areas. The Fire Force has also joined the rescue operation teams. The top priority is to locate those buried under the soil. Volunteers are also assisting the army in the rescue efforts.

The recovery efforts have yielded 151 bodies so far, while relatives claim that more than 200 individuals remain unaccounted for. In contrast, official government records indicate that 98 people are still missing. The extensive 20-hour rescue operation concluded last night. To support those affected, eight camps have been established, providing shelter to 1222 people.

The process of identifying the victims is ongoing, with 48 identified so far. Postmortem examinations have been completed for 96 bodies, and 32 have been handed over to their relatives. The remaining bodies are kept at Meppadi Social Health Center and Nilambur District Hospital. Rescue efforts continue, with many still feared trapped under the debris.

Injured individuals are being treated at WIMS Hospital, and unidentified body parts have been recovered from the Chaliyar River. Currently, 191 people are receiving medical treatment across various hospitals. To support those affected, 45 relief camps have been set up, housing 3,069 people. The landslide has resulted in significant destruction, with over 50 homes lost in Mundakkai.

To augment rescue operations in Wayanad, the Indian Coast Guard has airlifted heavy engineering equipment and rescue dog squads. Disaster relief teams have also been sent to the affected area. Furthermore, 300 military personnel from the Indian Armed Forces have been promptly deployed to commence rescue efforts.

