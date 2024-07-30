Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: After Wayanad, landslide reported from Kozhikode's Vilangad area; Read

    Heavy rainfall in Kozhikode district, Kerala, has caused widespread disruption, with landslides, flooding, and rising water levels in rivers. Currently, 854 people from 196 families are taking shelter in 41 relief camps across the district. 

    Aishwarya Nair
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 4:37 PM IST | Last Updated Jul 30, 2024, 4:37 PM IST

    Kozhikode: Torrential rains triggered a landslide in Kozhikode's Vilangad area, leaving one person missing, as Kerala's Wayanad district grapples with similar disasters. NDRF teams are leading the search and rescue efforts. The landslide also destroyed a key bridge and damaged several homes along the river, isolating 15 families, however, no deaths have been reported.

    The landslide resulted in the collapse of the Malayangad bridge and partial damage to four houses along the riverbank, leaving 15 families stranded.

    Fortunately, no casualties have been reported. As a precautionary measure, residents along the riverbanks have been relocated to safer areas. In a separate incident, a landslide on the Kaithapoyil-Anorammal-Valliyad road has buried around 80 meters of the road under debris, prompting the evacuation of seven families in the surrounding area.

    Heavy rainfall has triggered landslides in the Pashukadav area of Kuttikkad Maruthonkara village, Kozhikode district, resulting in widespread flooding that has inundated streets, homes, and businesses. Due to the rising water levels in the Kadantara River, residents from nearby regions, including Preakkandod, Mukkam, and Peetikappara, have been relocated to temporary shelters. To mitigate the situation, authorities have raised two shutters of the Kakkayam Dam by 4 feet in a phased manner.

    Due to heavy rainfall, residents along the Kuttayyadi river have been cautioned to be cautious as water levels have reached alarming levels in Poonur, Mahe, Kuttayyadi, Chaliyar, and Cherupuzha rivers. Residents in these areas are advised to remain alert. Tourist spots have been closed, and quarry operations halted due to the severe rain. Relief camps have been set up across the district, with 854 people from 196 families currently taking shelter. Many have moved to relatives' homes, and those in landslide-prone areas have been advised to relocate. A total of 41 relief camps have been established, with 24 in Kozhikode Taluk (298 people), 2 in Vadakara Taluk (21 people), 7 in Koilandy Taluk (161 people), and 8 in Thamarassery Taluk (374 people).

