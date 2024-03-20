Kerala: 4 killed after tempo traveller carrying tourists from Tamil Nadu falls into gorge at Idukki

A tempo traveller carrying people from Tamil Nadu fell into a 30-feet-deep gorge near Adimali in the Idukki district on Tuesday (Mar 19), killing four people. The traveller lost control and fell into the gorge.

Idukki: A tempo traveller carrying visitors from Tamil Nadu fell into a gorge at Anakulam near Adimali in Idukki district on Tuesday (Mar 19), killing at least four people, including a one-year-old boy. The deceased are, Erode-native Sethu C K (34) and Theni natives Abhinash Moorthy (30), his son Thanvik (1) and Gunasekharan (60).

Abhinash's wife, Saranya, who remains unaware of the tragic demise of her husband and son, is currently receiving medical treatment at a private hospital.

The tragedy occurred on Tuesday around 5 pm when traveller fell into Adimali's Mankulam into a 30-feet-deep gorge. The traveler lost control and broke the roadside crash barrier and fell into the gorge. They had come for an excursion organised by the Tirunelveli factory of Ananda pressure cooker company in Tamil Nadu.

According to reports, there were at least 14 people in the traveller and 11 of them were admitted to the hospital. The injured were admitted to the Taluk Hospital in Adimali and later transferred to other hospitals.

