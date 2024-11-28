Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Krishna Das's arrest

A group of 68 retired judges and bureaucrats has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The group also called for intervention in the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

New Delhi: A group of 68 retired judges, bureaucrats, and a current Member of Parliament on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the increasing incidents of violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh. They also sought his intervention regarding the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

In a post on X, Former DGP Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid said "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, we, a group of 68 retired Judge of High Court, IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, IFS and state officers, along with a sitting Member of Parliament, have signed and submitted an urgent appeal regarding the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the unjust arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on fabricated sedition charges. We seek your intervention on this critical issue."

In the letter, the group appealed to the Modi-led Central government to take swift action to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and to push for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been wrongfully detained.

"The immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been unjustly arrested is essential. All charges against them should be dropped, and their rights to peacefully protest and voice their concerns should be upheld," read the letter.

The group has also called on the Modi-led Central government to raise the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari at global platforms, including the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and other pertinent international forums.

"We call for the application of targeted international sanctions against Bangladesh, particularly against those individuals and entities complicit in religious persecution and human rights violations. These sanctions should be aimed at pressuring the Bangladeshi government to end its complicity in these atrocities and to protect the rights of religious minorities," the letter read.

The letter urged the Indian government to take action on immediate protection for Hindus in Bangladesh, release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religioys leaders, justice for Hindu women, protection of employment and property rights and international sanctions on Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was taken into custody on Monday and brought before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, where his bail application was denied, and he was placed in custody. As reported by the Dhaka Tribune, he appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in

Chittagong at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Despite his lawyers filing a bail petition, it was rejected, and he was subsequently sent to jail. The priest is facing sedition charges linked to the alleged display of a flag on a stand featuring Bangladesh's national flag.

