Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Krishna Das's arrest

A group of 68 retired judges and bureaucrats has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address increasing violence against Hindus in Bangladesh. The group also called for intervention in the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Bangladesh: 68 retired judges, bureaucrats urge PM Modi to address Hindu atrocities after Chinmoy Krishna Das's arrest anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 9:06 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 9:06 AM IST

New Delhi: A group of 68 retired judges, bureaucrats, and a current Member of Parliament on Wednesday urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to address the increasing incidents of violence and discrimination against Hindus in Bangladesh. They also sought his intervention regarding the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari.

Hindus unite worldwide, take to streets to condemn Chinmoy Das' arrest, atrocities in Bangladesh (WATCH)

In a post on X, Former DGP Jammu and Kashmir Shesh Paul Vaid said "Hon'ble PM @narendramodi, we, a group of 68 retired Judge of High Court, IAS, IPS, IRS, IIS, IFS and state officers, along with a sitting Member of Parliament, have signed and submitted an urgent appeal regarding the atrocities against Hindus in Bangladesh, including the unjust arrest of ISKCON leader Chinmoy Krishna Das on fabricated sedition charges. We seek your intervention on this critical issue."

In the letter, the group appealed to the Modi-led Central government to take swift action to ensure the safety of Hindus in Bangladesh and to push for the release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been wrongfully detained.

"The immediate release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religious leaders who have been unjustly arrested is essential. All charges against them should be dropped, and their rights to peacefully protest and voice their concerns should be upheld," read the letter.

The group has also called on the Modi-led Central government to raise the arrest of ISKCON Bangladesh priest Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari at global platforms, including the United Nations, the Human Rights Council, and other pertinent international forums.

"We call for the application of targeted international sanctions against Bangladesh, particularly against those individuals and entities complicit in religious persecution and human rights violations. These sanctions should be aimed at pressuring the Bangladeshi government to end its complicity in these atrocities and to protect the rights of religious minorities," the letter read.

The letter urged the Indian government to take action on immediate protection for Hindus in Bangladesh, release of Chinmoy Krishna Das and other religioys leaders, justice for Hindu women, protection of employment and property rights and international sanctions on Bangladesh.

Chinmoy Krishna Das was taken into custody on Monday and brought before a Chittagong court on Tuesday, where his bail application was denied, and he was placed in custody. As reported by the Dhaka Tribune, he appeared before Judge Kazi Shariful Islam of the Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate's Court in

Chittagong at 11 a.m. on Tuesday. Despite his lawyers filing a bail petition, it was rejected, and he was subsequently sent to jail. The priest is facing sedition charges linked to the alleged display of a flag on a stand featuring Bangladesh's national flag. 

Hindu priest Chinmoy Krishna Das' lawyer killed amid protests outside Bangladesh court

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

Mumbai Air India pilot, 25, dies by suicide, family alleges boyfriend 'forced her to quit non-veg' arrested gcw

Mumbai: Air India pilot, 25, dies by suicide; family alleges boyfriend 'forced her to quit non-veg'

Man secretly books luxury OYO stay to avoid 'toxic' mother-in-law; wife takes EPIC revenge after confession shk

Man secretly books luxury OYO stay to avoid 'toxic' mother-in-law; wife takes EPIC revenge after confession

Why men slide d**k pics in women's DMs? Scientists reveal REAL reason behind this disturbing online behaviour shk

Why men slide d**k pics in women's DMs? Scientists reveal REAL reason behind this disturbing online behaviour

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story AJR

Nepal officials seek inspiration from Uttar Pradesh's eco-tourism success story

Recent Stories

Feeling colder than others during Winter? THIS might be the reason vkp

Feeling colder than others during Winter? THIS might be the reason

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce News: Actress drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid rumors NTI

Aishwarya Rai-Abhishek Bachchan Divorce News: Actress drops 'Bachchan' surname at Dubai event amid rumors

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE anr

Kerala Lottery Results Karunya Plus KN-549 November 28 2024: Check prize money, winning ticket HERE

football Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH) snt

Champions League: Mbappe, Salah's missed penalties sparks meme fest as Liverpool beat Real Madrid (WATCH)

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal vkp

IPL 2025: Royal Challengers Bengaluru face online heat for RCB Hindi X page; Kannadigas demand removal

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon