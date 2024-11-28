Mumbai: Air India pilot, 25, dies by suicide; family alleges boyfriend 'forced her to quit non-veg'

A 25-year-old Air India pilot died by suicide in her Mumbai apartment. Her boyfriend has been arrested for abetment following a complaint from the pilot's uncle alleging harassment and abuse.

A 25-year-old female Air India pilot died by suicide in Mumbai, leading the police to arrest her boyfriend on charges of abetment. On Monday, she allegedly used a data wire to hang herself in her leased residence. Since June 2023, Srishti Tuli, who was born in Uttar Pradesh, has resided in Mumbai. She had been living in the Marol neighborhood at the Kanakia Rain Forest building. According to Tuli's uncle, she was harassed and abused by her partner, who also allegedly put pressure on her to quit eating non-vegetarian cuisine. Following a complaint from Tuli's uncle, the boyfriend, Aditya Pandit, 27, was placed under police custody on Tuesday.

According to a Powai police official, Tuli and Pandit started dating two years ago when they met in Delhi while enrolled in a commercial pilot training.

The suicide came to light after Pandit started his journey to Delhi by car. During the drive, Tuli called Pandit saying she would end her life. Pandit rushed to Mumbai and found the door of her flat locked from inside, the official said. After using a key maker to enter the door, he saw Tuli hanging with a data connection. After being taken to the hospital in a hurry, the doctors pronounced her dead.

The FIR, which was filed at Powai police station based on a complaint by Srishti's uncle Vivekkumar Narendrakumar Tuli, cited several instances where Aditya allegedly ill-treated his girlfriend, leaving her disturbed.

According to the uncle, Aditya took his daughter Rashi and Srishti shopping in Delhi in November of last year using his car. The couple got into a fight, and Aditya became so enraged that he swore at Srishti in front of Rashi and even crashed the car into another car.

Pandit was taken into custody under section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhit (abetting suicide) in response to the uncle's allegation. According to the source, he was brought before a court that placed him under four days of police detention.



