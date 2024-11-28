Rajamouli reveals why he didn’t make Ram Charan’s debut film; Read on

Did you know that renowned Telugu director Rajamouli initially refused to direct Ram Charan's debut film, despite him being the son of Telugu megastar Chiranjeevi?

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 28, 2024, 8:49 AM IST | Last Updated Nov 28, 2024, 8:49 AM IST

Mega Power Star Ram Charan entered Tollywood with 'Chirutha'. As Chiranjeevi's son, he impressed everyone in his first film itself. His dance and fights lived up to fans' expectations. Thus, Ram Charan had a grand entry. However, Ram Charan's first film was supposed to be directed by Rajamouli. But after seeing Charan's body language, Rajamouli told Chiranjeevi that he would direct his second film instead.

article_image2

Rajamouli liked Ram Charan's serious looks in 'Chirutha'. This gave him confidence that Charan could handle a big-budget film. Thus, 'Magadheera' began. Despite being a star's son, Rajamouli initially lacked confidence in Ram Charan. Let's see Rama Rajamouli's reaction upon seeing Ram Charan for the first time.

article_image3

In an interview, Rama Rajamouli said they were making a big-budget film with Ram Charan involving horse riding and fights. He first saw Charan in 'Chirutha' and found his eyes powerful, thinking he would have a good screen presence.

article_image4

She first met Charan for 'Magadheera's screen test. His hair was impressive. She told Rajamouli that his hair flowing in the wind during horse riding scenes would look stylish. Rajamouli agreed to let his hair grow.

article_image5

Thus, Ram Charan's long hair look in 'Magadheera' was finalized. Rama Rajamouli, the costume designer, said they took special care in designing the armor as Charan played a warrior.

