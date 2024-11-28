Hemant Soren to take oath as Jharkhand CM for 4th time today; Know venue, list of attendees and more

Hemant Soren is set to be sworn in as Jharkhand's Chief Minister for the fourth time today at Ranchi's Morabadi Ground. Key figures from the INDIA alliance, including Arvind Kejriwal, Rahul Gandhi, and Mamata Banerjee, are expected to attend, showcasing the opposition's unity.

Hemant Soren, the newly-elected leader of the INDIA alliance, is all set to take the oath as Jharkhand’s Chief Minister for the fourth time today (Thursday, November 28). A number of important officials are anticipated to attend the swearing-in event, which will be a major opportunity for the opposition group to show off its strength and togetherness. On November 15, 2000, Jharkhand was created from Bihar, and Soren would be its fourteenth chief minister. In the state assembly, 41 members are required for a majority.





Hemant Soren

Hemant Soren 's oath ceremony: Time and venue Ranchi's Morabadi Ground, where Soren's oath-taking ceremony was held on December 29, 2019, will hold the function. Governor Santosh Kumar Gangwar will deliver the oath to Soren at 4 p.m.





Hemant Soren 's oath ceremony: Guest list With an anticipated 50,000 attendees from all around the state, extensive decorations are already under way. AAP Convener Arvind Kejriwal, Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, NCP President Sharad Pawar, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Shiv Sena-UBT leader Uddhav Thackeray, former J&K Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti, Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin, Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, Leader of the Opposition in Bihar Tejashwi Yadav, former Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Bihar MP Pappu Yadav, and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh are among the notable figures on the official guest list.



Conrad K. Sangma, the chief minister of Meghalaya, is also expected to attend; his National People's Party is a component of the NDA.

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024, Hemant Soren, JMM

Jharkhand Assembly Election Results 2024 Hemant Soren's JMM-led union shocked everyone by storming to power in Jharkhand for a second term on Saturday, winning 56 seats out of the 81-member assembly. This was despite the BJP-led NDA's all-out attack, which only managed to win 24 seats. By a margin of 39,791 votes, Soren defeated Gamliyel Hembrom of the BJP to keep the Barhait seat. JMM won 34 of the 43 seats it ran for, the most the party has ever had. In the INDIA bloc, the Congress won 16 seats, the RJD four, and the CPI (ML) two. RJD may receive one ministerial seat in accordance with the agreement.

Jharkhand's new expansion According to sources, following the vote of confidence in the new administration, the cabinet would be enlarged the following week. In addition to the position of Chief Minister, the JMM is anticipated to retain six cabinet positions. Tejashwi Yadav's Rashtriya Janata Dal will receive one ticket, while the Congress will receive four.

Latest Videos