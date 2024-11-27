Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

P. Sajith, a 43-year-old soldier near Koyilandy, passed away after falling from a building at the Army Quarters in Delhi. After two weeks of treatment, Sajith succumbed to his injuries.

Kozhikode: A soldier named P. Sajith (43), near Koyilandy Puliyancheri Health Centre, tragically passed away after falling from a building at the Army Quarters in Delhi. He was a member of the Defence Services Corps and had been receiving treatment at a military hospital in Delhi for two weeks following the accident. The fall, which occurred at the Army Quarters, left him with severe injuries, and he succumbed to his injuries early yesterday morning.

Sajith’s body is expected to reach Puliyancheri at around 10 PM tonight, and the family has planned his funeral for Thursday (Nov 28) morning at the ancestral home in Nandmunda, where the last rites will be performed. Sajith is survived by his father Balan (from Mananthavady), mother Devi, wife Joshma, children Rithudev and Rishik Dev, and his sister Thara.

