Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala

P. Sajith, a 43-year-old soldier near Koyilandy, passed away after falling from a building at the Army Quarters in Delhi. After two weeks of treatment, Sajith succumbed to his injuries.

Malayali soldier dies after fall from Army Quarters in Delhi; Funeral to be held in Kerala anr
Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 12:07 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 12:07 PM IST

Kozhikode: A soldier named P. Sajith (43), near Koyilandy Puliyancheri Health Centre, tragically passed away after falling from a building at the Army Quarters in Delhi. He was a member of the Defence Services Corps and had been receiving treatment at a military hospital in Delhi for two weeks following the accident. The fall, which occurred at the Army Quarters, left him with severe injuries, and he succumbed to his injuries early yesterday morning.

Sajith’s body is expected to reach Puliyancheri at around 10 PM tonight, and the family has planned his funeral for Thursday (Nov 28) morning at the ancestral home in Nandmunda, where the last rites will be performed. Sajith is survived by his father Balan (from Mananthavady), mother Devi, wife Joshma, children Rithudev and Rishik Dev, and his sister Thara. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts on november 27 2024 anr

Kerala Rain Update: IMD predicts heavy rainfall in state; yellow alert sounded in 3 districts

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024 check winning ticket prize money first prize Rs 1 crore anr

Kerala Lottery Results Fifty Fifty FF-119 November 27 2024: Who will win 1st prize worth Rs 1 crore?

police Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail anr

Photoshoot on 18 holy steps, excessive pricing at Sabarimala: Kerala High Court to examine in detail today

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings anr

Kerala: Devotees skip darshan at Sabarimala temple despite virtual queue bookings

Recent Stories

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos ATG

Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth's Wedding photos OUT: Check out couple's dreamy photos | PICTURES

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic vkp

Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

'Will have you raided by ED': Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team purchase bid (WATCH) shk

'Will have you raided by ED: Lalit Modi alleges threats by Shashi Tharoor during Kochi IPL team buy bid |WATCH

Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies AJR

'Adanis not named in FCPA or obstruction charges': Ex-attorney general Mukul Rohatgi clarifies

Vastu checklist: Things to AVOID in your bedroom for a harmonious life gcw

Vastu checklist: Things to AVOID in your bedroom for a harmonious life

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon