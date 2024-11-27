Bengaluru-based Malayali dancer arrested for possessing MDMA in Thrissur; probe reveals criminal history

Daison Thomas, a Bengaluru-based dancer and resident of Thrissur district was apprehended near the Chalakudy KSRTC bus station with 16 grams of MDMA worth approximately Rs 50,000. The operation was conducted by the Thrissur Rural District Anti-Narcotics Squad under the guidance of senior officers. 
 

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Nov 27, 2024, 1:57 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 27, 2024, 2:00 PM IST

Thrissur: The district anti-narcotics squad conducted a raid near the Chalakudy KSRTC bus station and arrested Daison Thomas (35), a professional dancer based in Bengaluru. Originally from Puthenchira and currently residing in Pulakkatukara, Amballur, Daison was caught with 16 grams of MDMA.

Daison, with a history of criminal activities, faces multiple accusations, including an attempted murder of a bar employee under the Thrissur West Police Station's jurisdiction and an assault on a cyclist near his home. He was also previously arrested while planning a group robbery within the Pudukkad Police Station limits. Authorities are now investigating the network of individuals who sourced drugs from him.

The narcotics seized from Daison are estimated to have a retail market value of approximately Rs 50,000. After completing the necessary legal formalities, the accused will be presented in court. Police have also gathered information about individuals who purchased and used drugs from Daison and stated that the district anti-narcotics squad will conduct further investigations into this network.

The operation was conducted under the instructions of Thrissur Rural District Police Chief Dr. Navneet Sharma. The District Anti-Narcotics Squad and Chalakudy Police, led by Chalakudy DySP Sumesh K. and Thrissur Rural Narcotics Cell DySP Ullas Kumar M., carried out the raid.

The team responsible for apprehending the accused and seizing the narcotics included Chalakudy Inspector M.K. Sajeev, Sub-Inspector Rishiprasad, Sub-Inspectors Jofi Jose, and members of the District Anti-Narcotics Squad: V.G. Stephen, Satheeshan Madappattil, Roy Paulose, P.M. Moosa, Vishwanathan K.K., Siljo V.U., Reji A.U., Binu M.J., Shijo Thomas, Suresh Kumar C.R., Tessy K.T., Pradeep P.D., and Binu Prasad.

