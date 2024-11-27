Kerala: MV Govindan rejects CBI probe into ADM Naveen Babu's death, criticizes agency as "caged parrot"

Idukki: CPM state secretary MV Govindan has rejected the demand for a CBI investigation into the death of former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu, as requested by the deceased's family. Govindan reaffirmed the party's position, stating that they have a clear stance on CBI investigations, which remains unchanged. He further criticized the CBI, calling it a "caged parrot." However, he reiterated that the CPM stands with Naveen's family during this difficult time.

Govindan also addressed concerns about government employees receiving welfare pensions, suggesting that counterfeit coins may be circulating among employees, and called for investigations and appropriate action.

Meanwhile, the Kerala High Court has directed the state police to produce the case diary related to Naveen Babu’s death investigation. Naveen's family has alleged that his death was not a suicide but a murder, and that the police are attempting to shield the accused, CPM Kannur district committee member PP Divya. The family claims that the investigation is being sabotaged, citing political influence. The court has asked the state government and the CBI to respond to the petition seeking a CBI probe.

Naveen Babu's wife, Manjusha, filed a petition stating that they lack faith in the state police investigation, given that the accused, PP Divya, is a prominent political figure linked with the CPM. The petitioners argue that the SIT is ineffective and that false evidence is being gathered to protect the accused. They have requested that the court prevent the filing of the charge sheet. The single bench hearing the case questioned how it could be claimed that the death was a murder and whether there was any issue with filing the charge sheet.

The petitioner responded, stating that even if a final report is filed, there are legal avenues to request a CBI investigation, particularly if the charge sheet contains fabricated evidence. The court, in turn, asked how the accused could manipulate the case beyond political influence. Naveen's family’s lawyer informed the court that if a CBI investigation is not granted, they would at least want a Crime Branch investigation, as they have no confidence in the current investigation.

The court accepted the petition and issued notices to the state government and the CBI. It also directed the investigating officer to produce the case diary. Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas adjourned the case for detailed arguments to be heard on December 6.

