Kerala: Over 1000 govt employees found fraudulently receiving social welfare pension

Thiruvananthapuram: An investigation by the Information Kerala Mission, following a directive from the Finance Department, has revealed that 1,458 government employees, including gazetted officers, were illegally receiving social welfare pensions. The list of offenders includes college assistant professors and higher secondary teachers who were not eligible for welfare pensions.

The Finance Department has instructed the recovery of the misappropriated pension amounts along with interest. Additionally, Finance Minister K.N. Balagopal has directed strict disciplinary action against those involved in the fraud.

Among the individuals involved in the pension scam, one assistant professor works at a government college in Thiruvananthapuram, while the other is employed at a government college in Palakkad. Three higher secondary teachers were also found to receive the welfare pension. The Health Department has the highest number of individuals receiving the social security pension, with 373 people. The Department of Public Education ranks second with 224 recipients.

Other departments involved include Medical Education (124 recipients), Ayurveda (114), Animal Husbandry (74), Public Works (47), Technical Education (46), and Homeopathy (41). The Agriculture and Revenue departments each have 35 recipients, while the Judiciary and Social Justice Department has 34, Insurance Medical Service 31, Collegiate Education 27, and Homeopathy 25 individuals receiving the pension.

The number of individuals receiving the welfare pension across various departments and institutions is as follows:

Sales Tax: 14

Scheduled Caste Welfare: 13

Rural Development, Police, PSC, Ayurvedic Medical Education: 10 each

Cooperation: 8

Legislative Secretariat, Employment Training, Public Administration, Vocational Higher Secondary: 7 each

Forest and Wildlife: 9

Soil Survey, Fisheries: 6 each

Local Governance, Transport, Trade and Commerce, Fire Force, Dairy Development, Public Distribution, Advocate General’s Office: 4 each

Social Welfare, Registration, Museum, Printing, Food Safety, Excise, Archaeology: 3 each

Employment, Legal Metrology, Medical Examination Laboratory, Economics and Statistics, Law Colleges: 2 each

NCC, Lotteries, Jail, Labour Court, Harbour Engineering, Electrical Inspection, Drugs Control, Vinok Village Development, Ropeway Division: 1 each.

The Finance Department has decided to continue with various levels of scrutiny. They will identify and exclude ineligible individuals, while ensuring that eligible persons receive their full pension in an accurate and timely manner, according to sources from the Finance Department.

