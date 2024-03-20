Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Kerala: RSS worker stabbed in Thiruvananthapuram; 3 people in custody

    Vishnu, a local RSS leader was stabbed by a group of men last night during a festival program at Sree Shakthi Vinayaka Temple Kanjiramvila. The police security has been tightened at the place following the incident.

    Thiruvananthapuram: The police have taken three people into custody for attacking an RSS worker in Kattakada. The three people were taken into custody by the Kattakkada police. The police informed that the other accused Jithu is absconding and the search is on for him. 

    Vishnu, a local RSS leader was stabbed by a group of men last night during a festival program at Sree Shakthi Vinayaka Temple Kanjiramvila. The attack took place when he was returning from the temple festival. 

    Vishnu was seriously injured and admitted to a private hospital in Kattakkada. He suffered serious injuries on his head, forehead, and ribs and underwent emergency surgery. The police security has been tightened at the place following the incident.

