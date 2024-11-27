Indiranagar murder: Police suspect accused fled to Kerala, switched off phone near Majestic

A young woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was found brutally murdered in a service apartment in Indiranagar, Bengaluru. Police suspect her lover, Arnav Harnoy, is the killer and is on the run. Authorities are investigating his whereabouts, with searches extending to Kerala.

A chilling murder case has emerged from Indiranagar, Bengaluru, where a young woman from Assam, Maya Gogoi, was found brutally killed in a service apartment. Police suspect that her lover, Arnav Harnoy, is responsible for the crime and is currently on the run. Authorities have formed two special teams to track down the accused, with one team led by the inspector of the Indiranagar police station.

The victim, Maya, worked at a private firm, and her tragic death is believed to have been caused by Arnav, a man originally from Kannur, Kerala. CCTV footage shows the couple arriving at The Royal Livings service apartment on November 23, where the murder allegedly took place. Investigations reveal that after committing the crime, Arnav fled the scene, leaving Maya’s body behind in the apartment.



Bengaluru: Woman from Assam brutally murdered by lover in Indiranagar apartment

The police believe that Arnav remained in the apartment for an entire day after the murder. Surveillance footage suggests that he was seen smoking near Maya’s body, with authorities suspecting that he may have planned to dismember the body but abandoned the idea. On November 24, Aarav reportedly booked a cab and left the apartment.

The probe is focusing on Arnav's whereabouts following the murder. His mobile phone was switched off as he approached the Majestic railway station, leading police to suspect that he may have escaped to Kerala. Further investigation is underway, with the police examining CCTV footage from the area, trying to track his movements, and gathering information about the cab's route and where Arnav may have gotten off.

Maya and Arnav reportedly met a few months ago through social media and had been in a relationship. According to police reports, Arnav had been staying in the apartment for three days, arriving on November 23. He is said to have left the room on the morning of November 24 at 8:19 AM, shortly before the body was discovered.



IMD issues rainfall alert for Bengaluru and surrounding districts amid Bay of Bengal depression

Before arriving at the service apartment, Arnav is believed to have bought an old knife and ordered nylon thread online, possibly in preparation for the crime. Maya had reportedly spoken to her sister on Friday, stating that she would not be coming to the apartment on Saturday due to an office party.

The postmortem of Maya Gogoi was conducted today at Bowring Hospital to determine the exact time of her death. Police are working tirelessly to locate the accused, with searches underway in multiple locations, including Kerala.

Latest Videos