Manipuri music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh, 54, died after allegedly being assaulted by a group of men in southeast Delhi. The attack followed a dispute over alleged noise outside his home. Several suspects, including a minor, were detained.

The death of 54-year-old Manipuri musician and music teacher Chongtham Vikram Singh has triggered outrage among members of the Northeast community in Delhi, who have demanded strict action against those allegedly responsible for his death. Singh died after being assaulted by a group of men in southeast Delhi’s Kilokari village near Ashram. The incident reportedly followed an argument over alleged noise and nuisance outside his residence.

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Members of the Northeast community and civil society organisations gathered at Sunlight Colony Police Station after the incident, seeking the identification and arrest of all those involved. The North East Students’ Society of Delhi University also condemned the alleged assault and called for a swift and impartial investigation. The incident took place after Singh reportedly objected to noise allegedly created by delivery workers and staff of a dhaba situated opposite his home. Police said he went downstairs to address the issue, following which he was allegedly attacked by several men.

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Singh’s son, Yaiphaba, took him to Holy Family Hospital for treatment. However, he later succumbed to his injuries.A PCR call about the assault was received at Sunlight Colony Police Station on September 7. Police subsequently detained several suspects, including a minor, and are examining the circumstances that led to the confrontation and Singh’s death.

Singh was a respected figure in Manipur’s Western music scene. He had performed as a guitarist with bands including Ultra Vires, Phoenix and Eastern Dark. He was also the eldest son of renowned Manipuri singer Chongtham Kamala. Some members of the Northeast community have alleged that the assault could have been racially motivated. Police, however, said no such motive has been established at this stage and that the matter remains under investigation.

Delhi Police said further action will be taken based on the findings of the probe.