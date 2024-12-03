Caught on camera: Man survives after being run over by bus in Kerala's Kattappana (WATCH)

Kattappana: The Motor Vehicles Department (MVD) has initiated proceedings to suspend the license of a bus driver involved in an incident where a bus rams into a young man seated at the Kattappana bus stand in Idukki. The victim, Vishnu Pathiraj, a resident of Kumily, narrowly escaped serious injury in the shocking accident that occurred around 6:45 pm on Sunday. The CCTV visuals of the incident that surfaced on the internet shows Vishnu's fortunate escape from a fatal injury.

Also Read: Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram

Vishnu, a student at a private institution in Vazhavara, was waiting for a bus to return home when the 'Diyamol' bus, which had arrived from Munnar and was parked at the stand to head to Nedumkandam, rammed into him. The bus hit Vishnu's chest, causing both him and his chair to tilt backward, which helped prevent a more serious outcome. He sustained only minor leg injuries, after which he received first aid and was discharged from the hospital.

The low height of the steps in front of the seat also played a role in the vehicle entering the veranda with ease. After the incident made headlines, the MVD launched an investigation and identified the bus driver as Cyril Varghese from Bison Valley. The preliminary findings indicate that the driver’s negligence led to the accident. As a result, the MVD has initiated proceedings to suspend Varghese's driving license and has issued a notice for him to appear at a hearing on Thursday. Further procedures will be initiated following the hearing, and the MVD officials has assured strict action in the case.

Also Read: At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Latest Videos