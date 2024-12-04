Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR 100 Results TODAY: Who will hit jackpot worth Rs 12 crore?

The Kerala Lottery Pooja Bumper BR 100 results will be declared today (Dec 04). Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE updates. 

Author
Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 9:07 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 9:45 AM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala's Finance Minister, K. Balagopal, launched the sale of the Pooja bumper lottery at Gorkhy Bhavan on October 9, 2024. The Kerala Lottery Department releases the Pooja Bumper lottery during the Navratri festivities, and this year's jackpot is set at Rs 12 crores. Each ticket is priced at Rs 300, and the draw is scheduled for December 4 at 2 pm. Keep refreshing this page at 2 pm for LIVE updates,

The Pooja Bumper is one of the six bumper lotteries in Kerala, each identified by an alphabetical code. The code for the Bumper lottery is "BR," which is followed by the draw number. The cost of a Pooja Bumper lottery ticket is Rs. 300.

Check the prize structure of Pooja Bumper BR-100:

1st Prize: Rs 12 crore

Result Awaited

2nd Prize: Rs 1 crore

Result Awaited

Consolation Prize: Rs 1 lakh

Result Awaited

3rd Prize: Rs 50 lakh

Result Awaited

4th Prize: Rs 5 lakh

Result Awaited

5th Prize: Rs 2 lakh

Result Awaited

6th Prize: Rs 5000

Result Awaited

7th Prize: Rs 2000

Result Awaited

8th Prize: Rs 1000

Result Awaited

9th Prize: Rs 500

Result Awaited

Ticket sales have commenced, with each ticket priced at Rs 300 (Rs 234.38 for the ticket price plus 28% Goods and Services Tax).

A panel of judges, appointed by the Government, oversees the draw. One judge is selected to serve as the chairman. To conduct the draw, a machine using random technology is required, though in case of an emergency, drums and coins may be used. The draw will only begin after the machine’s functionality is demonstrated to the panel and the audience.

If any number repeats, it will be disqualified, and the draw will be repeated. The person responsible for recording the prize number must enter it in a prize register immediately after it is announced, which will later be verified by the judges, who will sign off on it. After the draw, each judge present will confirm the authenticity of the prize register.

