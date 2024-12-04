Monkey snatches phone and attends call in Kerala's Tirur; Man gets it back after hours-long effort

In a bizarre incident in Tirur, Kerala, a monkey snatched a young man's mobile phone while he was working on the roof. After hours of failed attempts to retrieve the phone, including throwing stones and surprising actions by the monkey, the phone finally fell when the monkey jumped to another tree.

Aishwarya Nair
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:38 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 12:38 PM IST

Malappuram: Monkeys causing trouble among humans is a common sight—climbing trees to knock down coconuts, ruining crops, and snatching food are just part of their daily mischief. But a bizarre twist occurred recently when a mischievous monkey took things to a whole new level in Tirur, Malappuram. In a truly unbelievable moment, the monkey not only grabbed a mobile phone but also managed to hit the screen and attend to an incoming call! 

In Tirur, a young man working on an aluminum fabrication job on the top floor of the Sangamam Residency had his mobile phone snatched by a monkey. While working, the phone was placed on a nearby sheet. Seizing the opportunity, the monkey quickly grabbed the phone and scurried up the sheet, then swiftly climbed a coconut tree with the phone in hand. 

The young man, along with his colleagues and local residents, panicked and tried to retrieve the phone, but the mischievous monkey, not stopping there, continued climbing to higher branches, making the retrieval effort even more challenging. The whole incident turned into a frantic yet amusing chase to get the phone back.

Despite the efforts of the young man and his friends to retrieve the phone, they were unsuccessful. In the midst of their attempts, the phone rang, and to their amazement, the monkey pressed the button and held the phone to its ear. Everyone watching was left stunned by the unexpected turn of events. Numerous attempts were made, including throwing stones, but none succeeded in dislodging the phone. 

As hopes dwindled, the situation began to resemble the story of the "Cap seller and the monkeys," where the expectation of the monkey dropping the phone seemed increasingly unlikely. Eventually, the residents of the building gathered to make another attempt at retrieving the phone. Just as the monkey was preparing to jump to another tree, the phone fell to the ground. After hours of trying, the young man and his friends were finally able to reclaim the phone.

