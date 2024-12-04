Kerala: Jaundice cases surge in Ernakulam; 722 cases, 8 deaths reported in 2024 as health dept urges caution

Ernakulam district reports 722 jaundice cases and 8 deaths this year, a significant increase from 2023, with experts attributing the rise to climate change and contaminated water sources.

First Published Dec 4, 2024, 12:02 PM IST

Ernakulam district is currently facing a surge in jaundice cases, with the District Medical Officer urging caution when consuming food and beverages from outside sources. As of this year, the district has reported 722 cases in 324 days, averaging about two cases per day. This is a significant increase compared to last year, when only 142 suspected cases and 10 confirmed cases were recorded, with no reported fatalities. However, in 2024, the district has seen eight deaths attributed to jaundice.

Experts attribute the rise in cases to climate change, with an increasing number of viral hepatitis cases reported across Kerala this year. The spread of the disease is particularly linked to contaminated water sources, which are often a result of improper sewage treatment. The situation is exacerbated after the monsoon season when wells become contaminated. Health professionals warn that the cases may continue to rise as the summer approaches, a time when water sources typically dry up. 

Jaundice, a viral disease that affects the liver, is primarily caused by Hepatitis A and E, which are transmitted through contaminated food and water. The virus can survive for months in polluted water. In Kerala, the lack of widespread sewage treatment facilities, combined with illegal dumping into natural water bodies, contributes to the contamination of drinking water sources. 

The Indian Medical Association's Research Cell Chairman, Dr. Rajeev Jayadevan, advises residents to consume only boiled or filtered water and to avoid drinking directly from wells, especially in areas where water is shared among residents. The rise in jaundice cases underscores the importance of maintaining personal hygiene and being cautious about water quality to prevent infection. Vaccines for jaundice are available at private hospitals for those seeking preventive measures.

