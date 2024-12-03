At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Two KSRTC buses collided in Kannur, injuring around 35 passengers. The accident occurred on a narrow road amid heavy rainfall, causing significant damage to one bus.

Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 1:45 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 1:45 PM IST

Kannur: An accident occurred when two KSRTC buses collided at Kalleeri Mala in Peravoor in Kannur on Monday. Several people were injured in the crash. The collision took place near the Indian Oil petrol pump at Kalleeri Mala. The two buses involved in the incident were one coming from Wayanad and the other heading towards Wayanad. CCTV visuals of the shocking incident have gone viral on social media.

The accident has resulted in injuries to around 35 passengers, who were admitted to Peravoor Taluk Hospital, with one of the bus drivers sustaining serious injuries. Among the injured passengers, one person's condition is reported as serious, while the others sustained minor injuries.

The accident took place on a narrow stretch of road, exacerbated by heavy rainfall that reduced visibility. The impact of the collision caused significant damage to the front of one bus. Fortunately, local residents quickly responded to the emergency, initiating rescue efforts that were later supported by the Fire Department and Police.

