Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram

Three caretakers at a Thiruvananthapuram child welfare home were arrested for allegedly injuring a 2.5-year-old girl's genitals as punishment for bedwetting, facing POCSO Act charges.

Kerala: Three caretakers arrested for allegedly injuring toddler at child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram dmn
Author
Deepu Mohan
First Published Dec 3, 2024, 4:04 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 3, 2024, 4:23 PM IST

Thiruvananthapuram: Three caretakers have been arrested for allegedly injuring the genitals of a two-and-a-half-year-old girl at a child welfare home in Thiruvananthapuram. The arrests followed a police complaint filed by the Secretary of Kerala State Council for Child Welfare, which accused the caretakers of assaulting the child for urinating in bed.

Also Read: Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations

The caretakers—Ajitha, Maheshwari, and Sindhu—are facing charges under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act for the assault and for attempting to conceal the incident. Ajitha is specifically accused of inflicting the injury, while Maheshwari and Sindhu are alleged to have covered up the crime.

The child, along with her five-year-old sibling, was brought to the welfare home after their mother's death and their father's subsequent suicide. The two-and-a-half-year-old frequently urinated in bed and was allegedly pinched and injured as punishment. The injuries were discovered when a fourth caretaker took over the child's care for a day and conveyed the information to higher authorities. All three arrested caretakers have been working at the welfare home for years. 

The child received medical treatment and is reportedly in stable condition. G. L. Arun Gopi, the general secretary of the Child Welfare Committee, stated that the injuries were not serious and urged against causing panic. The welfare home employs 103 caretakers, all of whom are contract employees. 

Also Read: At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations on december 1 2024 anr

Torrential rain lashes Kerala in 24 hours! Over 350 mm in 2 areas, 100 mm in 71 locations

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera dmn

At least 35 injured as KSRTC buses collide in Kerala's Kannur, horrific crash caught on camera

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage anr

Emotional scenes in Kerala's Alappuzha as bodies of medicos killed in crash kept for public homage

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues dmn

Kerala weather: Orange alerts issued for 2 districts, yellow alert in 7 as heavy rainfall continues

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan dmn

Centre insists Kerala must repay Rs 817 cr for Vizhinjam project, rejects request to not treat VGF as loan

Recent Stories

Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions snt

BREAKING: Bangladesh summons Indian High Commissioner over Agartala vandalism amid escalating tensions

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today ATG

Kareena Kapoor to Sharvari Wagh: 5 Bollywood actors spotted in Mumbai today

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor NTI

Allu Arjun Net worth: Know income, assets and more of Pushpa 2 actor

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 what can you expect (WATCH) gcw

OnePlus 13's FIRST look is out! Global launch due in January 2025 (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon