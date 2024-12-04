Fronx to Skoda Kylaq: Top 5 spacious cars for families under Rs 10 lakh

Discover the most spacious mini-SUVs in India under Rs 10 lakh, ideal for families and long journeys. From the Citroen C3 Aircross to the Maruti Suzuki Fronx, explore options prioritizing cabin space, boot capacity, and comfort.

Looking for an SUV that combines space, style, and affordability? The sub-Rs 10 lakh car segment in India offers plenty of options that are perfect for families and long journeys. Whether you prioritize cabin space, boot capacity, or comfort, these mini-SUVs deliver big on utility without breaking the bank. Explore our top picks for the most spacious cars under Rs 10 lakh and find the perfect ride for your needs.

1. Citroen C3 Aircross Although the Citroen C3 Aircross lacks some features that are typically found in many vehicles priced much lower than it, it is undeniable that it has the most cabin space if you are looking for an SUV under Rs 10 lakh. Prices start at Rs 8.49 lakh, ex-showroom. This small SUV can accommodate up to seven passengers and has a 2671 mm wheelbase. Furthermore, the C3 Aircross boasts by far the highest roof under Rs 10 lakh, standing at 1669 mm. Additionally, the five-seater model has a 444-liter trunk, while the seven-seater model sans the third row has a 511-liter boot.





2. Citroen Basalt The Citroen Basalt, the coupe SUV variant of the C3 Aircross, is priced at Rs 8 lakh ex-showroom and is built on the same chassis as the C3 Aircross. At 2651 mm, the Basalt's wheelbase is somewhat less than that of the C3 Aircross. In contrast, the height of the basalt is 1593 mm. It's interesting to note that the Basalt has plenty of headroom in the rear, even though it's a coupe SUV. The Basalt also has 470 liters of boot space.





3. Mahindra XUV 3XO In terms of size, the Mahindra XUV 3XO is one of the largest SUVs in its class and one of the newest models in the subcompact SUV market. The XUV 3XO has the largest wheelbase in its class, at 2600 mm. The height of the XUV 3XO is 1647 mm, and its ex-showroom pricing starts at Rs 7.79 lakh. It also has 364 liters of boot space.





4. Skoda Kylaq One of the roomiest SUVs under Rs 10 lakh is the Skoda Kylaq, the newest model in the subcompact SUV market. The Kylaq has a wheelbase of 2566 mm and a height of 1619 mm, and its starting price is Rs 7.89 lakh. It also has 446 liters of boot space.

5. Maruti Suzuki Fronx With a starting price of Rs 7.51 lakh, the Maruti Suzuki Fronx sports a wheelbase of 2520 mm, which is longer than the Brezza's 2,500 mm. In addition, the Fronx has a boot capacity of 308 liters and a height of 1550 mm, making it one of the smallest in the class.

