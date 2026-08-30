Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma, along with state BJP President Dilip Saikia and lakhs of party workers, listened to the 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat' across more than 25,000 booths in the state, as per a party release.

Assam BJP Joins Mann Ki Baat Broadcast

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma listened to Mann Ki Baat on Sunday at the BJP State Headquarters in Dispur, in the presence of more than 500 party workers, as per the release.

Meanwhile, Assam BJP President and Member of Parliament Dilip Saikia attended the Mann Ki Baat programme at Booth No. 169 under Bahini Mandal of the New Guwahati Assembly Constituency.

Addressing the media, Assam BJP spokesperson Pranjal Kalita stated that party workers across the state listened to the 137th episode of Mann Ki Baat at more than 25,000 booths under 433 mandals across the BJP's 39 organisational districts, with lakhs of party workers participating in the programme.

PM Modi Highlights Key National Issues

The 137th episode of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popular radio programme Mann Ki Baat was broadcast across the country today, covering a wide range of subjects, including a drug-free India, women's empowerment, technology and history, cleanliness and innovation, agriculture, and other issues of national importance.

Empowering Women Economically

In his address, the Prime Minister highlighted the transformative impact of the Pradhan Mantri SwaNidhi Scheme, noting that more than 46 per cent of its beneficiaries are women who have become economically self-reliant through tea stalls, local businesses and other small enterprises, while also contributing to increased household incomes.

India's Nari Shakti in Space Science

The Prime Minister also underscored the growing interest and participation of Indian women in the field of space science. He noted that under the Mission ShaktiSat initiative, women from India have joined their counterparts from across the world in pursuing studies, research and outreach in space science, the release said.

The initiative brings together 12,000 women from 108 countries and provides them opportunities to engage in diverse areas of space exploration, including satellite-related activities, scientific study and research. Referring to the observance of the 19th International Space Science Day on August 23, the Prime Minister said that around 100 students from India and abroad had gathered at Gautam Buddha University in Noida to deliberate on the possibility of sending an artificial satellite into lunar orbit. He described such developments as a matter of great pride for the nation and a significant reflection of the growing prominence of India's Nari Shakti on the global stage.

Promoting India's Rich History

The Prime Minister also spoke about a Mumbai-based engineer who has developed a website dedicated to promoting and disseminating India's rich historical heritage. Through the platform, people in India and across the world can learn about the country's various empires, including the 600-year-long rule of the Ahom dynasty in Assam.

An Inspiring Tale of Self-Reliance

He further highlighted the inspiring example of Vaishali Puro from the Phek district of Nagaland, who has achieved self-reliance through floriculture and has emerged as a role model by supplying and exporting various varieties of flowers to different parts of the country.

'Vocal for Local' and Honouring Artisans

With the festive season underway, the Prime Minister appealed to citizens to accord greater recognition and preference to local artisans and locally manufactured products in keeping with the spirit of "Vocal for Local". Ahead of Vishwakarma Puja, he also expressed his commitment to honouring and recognising the invaluable contribution of local artisans and craftspeople. (ANI)