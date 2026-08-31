Tripura CM Manik Saha praised PM Modi's 'Mann Ki Baat,' vowing to make Tripura a drug-free state. He highlighted ongoing anti-drug drives and rising public awareness. Saha also appreciated the PM's tribute to Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Sunday hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's call for a drug-free India during the 137th episode of 'Mann Ki Baat,' reiterating that the state government is actively working toward the goal of making Tripura a drug-free state. Speaking after attending the broadcast, CM Saha also expressed appreciation for the Prime Minister's tribute to Bengali cinema legend Uttam Kumar during the address.

CM Saha listened to PM Modi's Mann Ki Baat Programme at Muktadhara Theatre in the state's capital, Agartala, on Sunday. "Today, we listened to the 137th Mann Ki Baat. We sit and wait for the last Sunday of every month to see what Prime Minister Narendra Modi will bring in this episode. Some of the issues that the Prime Minister talked about today have left an impression on me," said CM Saha.

While participating in the programme, CM Saha declared that if you know history, you can learn a lot. Many of us do not know much about the history of Tripura. If someone comes forward to study the history of Tripura, the state government will definitely help them.

Working towards a drug-free Tripura

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha further asserted that various security agencies, including the state police, are actively conducting anti-drug drives across the state. He noted that public awareness and vigilance are gradually increasing over time, with citizens coming forward to take a stand against drug abuse. "We are also working towards building a drug-free Tripura. Various security agencies, including the police, are conducting anti-drug campaigns. With time, people are gradually becoming aware and alert. People have now started protesting against drug addiction. And that is needed. Because these cannot be stopped by the police or security agencies alone. The Prime Minister has called for a drug-free India for the youth," said CM Saha.

PM's focus on other national initiatives

The Chief Minister also said that the Prime Minister spoke about the 150th anniversary of Vande Mataram. "He also talked about Har Ghar Tiranga. He has brought a beautiful scheme like the PM SVANidhi Yojana to provide financial assistance to street vendors. There has been a lot of talk about this in the Assembly too. The government has taken the initiative to set up vendor zones at appropriate places. The government has a vision on how to further strengthen this system. Along with this, the Prime Minister has given importance to 'Vocal for Local'," added CM Saha.

Socio-economic upliftment and cultural tribute

The Chief Minister said that the current government is working towards improving the socio-economic condition of the people of the state. "Initiatives have been taken to make self-help groups self-reliant. In today's episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about Mahanayak Uttam Kumar, which has won the hearts of all of us. Because there is no alternative to the great hero Uttam Kumar in the Bengali film industry. It is a nostalgic feeling for us," added CM Saha.

The Chief Minister was accompanied by Industries and Commerce Minister Santana Chakma, Baradowali Mandal President Shyamal Kumar Deb and other leaders at the event. (ANI)