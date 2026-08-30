A 25-year-old woman staying at a co-living PG in Bengaluru was left horrified after allegedly finding that a fellow resident had sneaked into her room in her absence, stolen her underwear and sanitary pads, and used the personal items in an obscene manner.

A 25-year-old woman staying at a co-living PG in Bengaluru was left horrified after allegedly finding that a fellow resident had sneaked into her room in her absence, stolen her underwear and sanitary pads, and used the personal items in an obscene manner. The incident reportedly came to light after CCTV footage from the accommodation captured the alleged intrusion, helping police identify the accused as another resident of the same PG.

Police have arrested Giriraj D, 35, a native of Visakhapatnam district in Andhra Pradesh, in connection with the case.

According to the complaint filed by Namitha (name changed), a private firm employee, she had been living at Zolo Hazel in Koramangala’s 6th Block for around three months. She shared the first-floor room with her roommate, Sinchana (name changed). The two women were the only ones with keys to the room.

Since they left for work at different times, the room was generally kept closed but unlocked.

On August 24, around 7.20 am, Namitha and Sinchana left the room together without locking the door. Police allege that Giriraj took advantage of the opportunity and entered the room. He allegedly stole some of Namitha’s personal belongings, including underwear and sanitary pads, before arranging the items in an obscene manner.

When Namitha returned, she was shocked to find her belongings disturbed, with some items missing. She immediately alerted the PG authorities and later examined the CCTV footage.

The footage allegedly showed the man entering her room and engaging in an obscene act involving her stolen belongings. A closer examination of the recordings reportedly helped Namitha identify the suspect as Giriraj, who was staying on the second floor of the same building.

Initially, neither Namitha nor the PG in-charge approached the police. However, the situation reportedly escalated the next morning when Giriraj allegedly attempted to enter Namitha’s room again at around 6.50 am.

Fearing for her safety, Namitha then approached the police and lodged a complaint.

The Koramangala police registered a case under Sections 78 (stalking), 79 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman), 305 (theft in a dwelling house, or means of transportation or place of worship, etc.) and 329 (criminal trespass and house trespass) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Giriraj has since been remanded in judicial custody.

“During interrogation, Giriraj said he works as an audit consultant for a jewellery showroom. He has sneaked into the room of the victim a few times and stolen innerwear,” a senior officer said.