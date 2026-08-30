Two Bengaluru police officers saved a man who suffered severe chest pain on Magadi Road. They administered CPR and rushed him to a hospital.

Two Bengaluru police officers sprang into action after a man suffered severe chest pain on Magadi Road. Assistant Sub-Inspector Sachidananda Murthy and constable Basavaraju of the Hoysala patrol vehicle 88 responded promptly to the emergency.

The officers administered CPR to the man and rushed him to a nearby private hospital. They also alerted his family about the incident. Police said the man is now doing fine.

The man is now recovering after timely intervention by the officers

The quick response by the officers has drawn praise from the public. Their timely intervention helped save the man's life.

This incident highlights the importance of first aid training for emergency responders. The man's identity has not been disclosed. The man continues to recover.