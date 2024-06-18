Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda, A1 accused and actor Darshan's partner sent to hospital over illness

Pavithra Gowda, an actress and costume designer based in Bengaluru, gained fame in Tamil and Kannada films. She faced scrutiny as a suspect (A1) in the Renukaswamy murder case, reportedly due to a dispute over inappropriate messages. Her alleged possession of a valuable property deed has raised suspicions of financial misconduct and political ties.

Pavithra Gowda, identified as A1 in the Renukaswamy murder investigation, has been admitted to Mallattahalli Primary Health Center following health complications. The incident unfolded when the Kamakshipalya police, responsible for her custody, summoned a doctor to the Annapurneswari Nagar police station earlier today.

Who is she?



Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

Pavithra Gowda, a resident of Talaghattapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, initially gained prominence through modelling after completing her BCA degree. She ventured into acting with director Umesh Gowda's film 'Agamya' but faced setbacks initially. She later appeared in Tamil and Kannada films including '54321', 'Chhatrilu Sar Chhatrilu', 'Saguva Darili', and 'Preeti Kitabu'. Despite starring as the female lead in 'Battasu', directed by Srinivasa Tammayya, the movie did not achieve significant success.

Apart from her acting career, Pavithra Gowda is known for her work as a costume designer and runs a boutique in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. She was previously married to Sanjay Singh, a software professional, and has a daughter. Following a family dispute, she separated from her first husband and later gained attention due to her association with actor Darshan.

Pavithra Gowda claimed a decade-long romantic involvement with Darshan, sparking controversy and social media disputes with Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi. Her involvement in Darshan's personal life drew criticism from his fans, exacerbating her public profile.



Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer

The current scrutiny arose after allegations surfaced linking her to the murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy, a staunch fan of Darshan. Pavithra reportedly accused Renukaswamy of sending her inappropriate messages on social media, prompting a confrontation that allegedly led to his demise.

The police investigation intensified upon discovering a property deed valued at approximately 15 crores in Pavithra Gowda's possession, hinting at possible political connections and financial irregularities. Authorities are now focused on tracing the origin of these funds.

Latest Videos