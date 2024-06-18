Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda, A1 accused and actor Darshan's partner sent to hospital over illness

    Pavithra Gowda, an actress and costume designer based in Bengaluru, gained fame in Tamil and Kannada films. She faced scrutiny as a suspect (A1) in the Renukaswamy murder case, reportedly due to a dispute over inappropriate messages. Her alleged possession of a valuable property deed has raised suspicions of financial misconduct and political ties.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Pavithra Gowda, A1 accused and actor Darshan's partner sent to hospital over illness vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published Jun 18, 2024, 6:04 PM IST

    Pavithra Gowda, identified as A1 in the Renukaswamy murder investigation, has been admitted to Mallattahalli Primary Health Center following health complications. The incident unfolded when the Kamakshipalya police, responsible for her custody, summoned a doctor to the Annapurneswari Nagar police station earlier today.

    Who is she?

    Who is Pavithra Gowda? Actor Darshan's partner detained in Renuka Swamy murder case

    Pavithra Gowda, a resident of Talaghattapura on the outskirts of Bengaluru, initially gained prominence through modelling after completing her BCA degree. She ventured into acting with director Umesh Gowda's film 'Agamya' but faced setbacks initially. She later appeared in Tamil and Kannada films including '54321', 'Chhatrilu Sar Chhatrilu', 'Saguva Darili', and 'Preeti Kitabu'. Despite starring as the female lead in 'Battasu', directed by Srinivasa Tammayya, the movie did not achieve significant success.

    Apart from her acting career, Pavithra Gowda is known for her work as a costume designer and runs a boutique in Rajarajeshwari Nagar. She was previously married to Sanjay Singh, a software professional, and has a daughter. Following a family dispute, she separated from her first husband and later gained attention due to her association with actor Darshan.

    Pavithra Gowda claimed a decade-long romantic involvement with Darshan, sparking controversy and social media disputes with Darshan's wife, Vijayalakshmi. Her involvement in Darshan's personal life drew criticism from his fans, exacerbating her public profile.

    Renukaswamy murder case: Actor Darshan not married to Pavithra Gowda, just 'friends', claims his lawyer

    The current scrutiny arose after allegations surfaced linking her to the murder of Chitradurga resident Renukaswamy, a staunch fan of Darshan. Pavithra reportedly accused Renukaswamy of sending her inappropriate messages on social media, prompting a confrontation that allegedly led to his demise.

    The police investigation intensified upon discovering a property deed valued at approximately 15 crores in Pavithra Gowda's possession, hinting at possible political connections and financial irregularities. Authorities are now focused on tracing the origin of these funds.

    Last Updated Jun 18, 2024, 6:04 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues Yellow alert to Bengaluru for 4 days, Orange alert to coastal districts for 7 days

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests vkp

    Bengaluru: IT couple seeks ideas to spend Rs 3 lakh monthly savings; netizens flood with adoption requests

    Actor Darshan's farmhouse manager found dead by suicide at Anekal, death note found vkp

    Actor Darshan's farmhouse manager found dead by suicide at Anekal, death note found

    Darshan troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case AJR

    Darshan's troubles deepen: Actor to be charged for illegal geese possession amid murder case

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case AJR

    Kannada actor Darshan Thoogudeepa to be taken to Mysuru for crime scene recreation in Renukaswamy murder case

    Recent Stories

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner RBA

    Why was Donald Trump disappointed with Kim Kardashian? Ex-US President admits his frustration with SKIM owner

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened AJR

    Airports in Patna, Jaipur and Gujarat receive bomb threat email, security heightened

    Bihar Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos snt

    Bihar: Portion of bridge on Bakra river collapses before inauguration in Araria, WATCH shocking videos

    Prime Minister Narendra Modi releases 17th instalment of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana in Varanasi (WATCH) AJR

    17th instalment of PM Kisan Yojana: PM Modi disburses Rs 20,000 cr to over 9.2 cr farmers (WATCH)

    Football Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career osf

    Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang turns 35: Top 10 memorable moments of his career

    Recent Videos

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car anr

    Masked gang attacks Kerala youths on Salem-Kochi National Highway; vandalizes car

    Video Icon
    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH) anr

    Kerala: Stray dogs chase school children in Malappuram; CCTV visuals out (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH) vkp

    Neglected for decades, Bengaluru's first sky walk near majestic left to decay (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH) vkp

    SHOCKING! DMK workers behead goat with BJP leader Annamalai's photo; disturbing video surfaces (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH) AJR

    Rajkot gaming zone fire: CCTV footage shows how blaze began (WATCH)

    Video Icon