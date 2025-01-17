Bengaluru Metro's Yellow line delayed again: Trains from Kolkata to arrive late; Techies express frustration

Bengaluru Metro’s Yellow Line faces another delay, with operations now unlikely before late 2025 due to phased train deliveries from Kolkata’s Titagarh Wagons. Limited service with three trains may begin by mid-2025, but officials and tech commuters express concerns over further postponements.

Bengaluru: The much-awaited Yellow Line of Bengaluru Metro has faced yet another setback, leaving commuters, especially tech professionals, disheartened. The Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has confirmed that the line will not be operational in the first half of 2025, owing to delays in the arrival of train sets from Kolkata’s Titagarh Wagons.

Titagarh Wagons, the Kolkata-based company responsible for manufacturing the metro train sets, recently provided updates on the delivery timeline. The company has announced that the first driverless train set, which was ready on January 6, 2025, reached Bengaluru on January 15. However, the remaining sets will arrive in phases, with two additional trains expected by the end of April and two more in September 2025.



According to the plan, a total of three train sets will be delivered by April, with a tentative goal to begin operations by May or June. However, BMRCL officials have expressed concerns about the feasibility of running the service with just three trains.

BMRCL is considering launching the Yellow Line with limited service, providing one train every 30 minutes. However, officials have acknowledged that operating with just three trains would be a significant challenge. If the metro cannot start operations with the initial batch, commuters may have to wait until September 2025, when the remaining train sets are expected to arrive.



The continuous delays in the Yellow Line’s launch have frustrated Bengaluru’s tech community, which heavily relies on efficient public transport to navigate the city’s notorious traffic. Many had pinned their hopes on the metro line to ease their daily commute between key areas.

The Yellow Line, an essential part of Bengaluru’s metro expansion, is set to connect key IT corridors and residential areas, offering much-needed relief to the city’s overburdened roads.

