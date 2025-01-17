Karnataka court allows ex-MP Prajwal Revanna to view 'obscene' videos evidence in court amid ongoing rape case

A Karnataka court allowed former MP Prajwal Revanna to view over 2,000 videos and 15,000 photos, key evidence in his ongoing rape case, at the court premises. The court denied his request to retrieve the mobile phone and adjourned his acquittal plea to tomorrow.

The Special Court of Representatives in Karnataka has granted former Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna permission to view videos and photos that are crucial evidence in the ongoing rape case against him. This ruling comes after Prajwal filed a petition requesting the return of his mobile phone, which allegedly contains over 2,000 videos and 15,000 photos. Despite granting the permission to view the evidence, the court made it clear that the mobile phone itself would not be returned to him. Instead, the evidence can only be viewed within the court.

Prajwal, who is currently detained in Parappana Agrahara Jail, was brought before the court at 11 am today. Despite his appearance in court, the Special Public Prosecutor (SPP) was absent. This prompted Prajwal to request a video conference hearing, but the court denied the request and insisted that he appear in person. As a result, he was transported from the jail to the court premises.



Hassan sex scandal: Supreme Court rejects ex-JDS MP Prajwal Revanna's bail plea in rape, abuse case

The former MP had filed an application requesting that his mobile phone be returned, citing the videos and photos as crucial evidence in the ongoing rape investigation. Justice Santosh Gajanana Bhat, who presided over the case, dismissed the request, stating that the videos and photos would not be handed over. The court noted that the case is also being heard in the High Court. However, in a concession to Prajwal’s request, the judge ordered that the accused be allowed to view the videos and photos in court, with the assistance of a technical expert.

Prajwal's legal team had sought a delay in the hearing, requesting that the court push the viewing of the evidence to Monday. The court, however, rejected the request and allowed Prajwal to view the material on Thursday. The viewing would take place with the help of technical experts to ensure proper handling of the evidence.

Prajwal's lawyers argued that the rape case against him is politically motivated, claiming that the victim had stopped working years ago. They further pointed out discrepancies between the statements the victim gave to the police and the ones provided to the court. As the case continues, the judge adjourned the hearing on Prajwal’s acquittal petition to tomorrow.



'Prajwal Revanna is not eligible for bail': Karnataka HC rejects 3 bail pleas

This ruling has garnered significant attention, especially due to the nature of the videos and photos involved in the case. With the ongoing investigation and legal proceedings, Prajwal Revanna's case continues to unfold in the courts, with key decisions pending that could determine the course of the trial.

The Karnataka court’s decision to allow Prajwal to view the evidence highlights the importance of ensuring transparency in legal matters while balancing the rights of the accused and the integrity of the investigation.

Latest Videos