Bengaluru Metro commuters likely to face 40-42% fare hike, discounts for off-peak hours under discussion

Bengaluru Metro passengers are set for a fare hike as the BMRCL board meets to approve a 40-42% increase. The proposal follows a report by the Fare Fixation Committee, which also suggests discounts during off-peak hours and special days to ease the burden on passengers.

Bengaluru Metro (BMRCL) passengers are in for a tough ride ahead as ticket prices are set to rise today. The much-awaited decision regarding the metro fare hike will be taken in a crucial board meeting scheduled for today at 10 am. The meeting will be held at the BMRCL office in Shanthinagar, where the board members will give the green signal for the fare revision.

The proposal for the fare hike comes after the Fare Fixation Committee submitted its report. The committee, which took public opinion into account, recommended an increase in metro ticket prices by 40 to 42%. The report was prepared more than a month ago, and the board is now set to discuss its implementation.

In addition to the fare hike, the committee has suggested several measures to provide relief to passengers. These include reducing fares on holidays and non-peak hours, as well as offering discounts during special days. The committee also recommended discounted fares for those travelling between 8 am and 4 pm every day, as a strategy to attract more passengers.

The board meeting will be attended by 10 officials, with 5 representatives from the central government and 5 from the state government. Discussions will focus on the report presented by the Fare Fixation Committee, with an emphasis on the expected profit from implementing the recommended fare hike and the potential losses if discounts are introduced. The pros and cons of the proposed hike and discounts will also be reviewed during the meeting.

The board will also consider the possibility of a second fare increase, ranging from 10% to 45%, depending on future financial needs. A final decision on the timing of the fare hike will be made after thorough deliberations.

