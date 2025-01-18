PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh look stunning in ethnic outfits at cousin's wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter, Dua, at Ranveer's cousin's wedding. Celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray also attended.

Ranveer and Deepika at the wedding.

Ranveer Singh's cousin's wedding was a star-studded affair. Ranveer and Deepika arrived in royal style. Their pictures are going viral on social media.

Deepika's stunning pink Anarkali suit.

For her first official appearance after the birth of daughter Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika wore a pink Anarkali suit. Heavy jewelry enhanced her beauty. Ranveer Singh chose a white sherwani.

Ranveer's chivalrous gesture towards Deepika.

Ranveer Singh helped Deepika Padukone into the car while returning from the wedding. His gesture is being praised on social media.

Sachin Tendulkar with family at the wedding.

Sachin Tendulkar, a former cricketer, showed there with his wife Anjali and his daughter Sara Tendulkar.

Anjali and Sara Tendulkar looking glamorous.

Sara Tendulkar wasn't the only one who looked stunning; her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, also drew attention to herself.

Raj Thackeray at the wedding.

Raj Thackeray, the head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and a politician, was also present at the wedding.

Orhan Awatramani at the wedding.

Fashion stylist and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was also seen at the wedding.

Ranveer with his mother and grandfather.

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and grandfather were also seen. Ranveer Singh affectionately calls his grandfather Rockstar Nana.

Latest Videos