PHOTOS: Deepika Padukone-Ranveer Singh look stunning in ethnic outfits at cousin's wedding

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone made their first public appearance together since the birth of their daughter, Dua, at Ranveer's cousin's wedding. Celebrities including Sachin Tendulkar and Raj Thackeray also attended.

article_image1
Author
Richa Barua
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 12:17 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 12:17 PM IST

Ranveer and Deepika at the wedding.

Ranveer Singh's cousin's wedding was a star-studded affair. Ranveer and Deepika arrived in royal style. Their pictures are going viral on social media.

article_image2

Deepika's stunning pink Anarkali suit.

For her first official appearance after the birth of daughter Dua Padukone Singh, Deepika wore a pink Anarkali suit. Heavy jewelry enhanced her beauty. Ranveer Singh chose a white sherwani.

article_image3

Ranveer's chivalrous gesture towards Deepika.

Ranveer Singh helped Deepika Padukone into the car while returning from the wedding. His gesture is being praised on social media.

article_image4

Sachin Tendulkar with family at the wedding.

Sachin Tendulkar, a former cricketer, showed there with his wife Anjali and his daughter Sara Tendulkar.

article_image5

Anjali and Sara Tendulkar looking glamorous.

Sara Tendulkar wasn't the only one who looked stunning; her mother, Anjali Tendulkar, also drew attention to herself.

article_image6

Raj Thackeray at the wedding.

Raj Thackeray, the head of the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena and a politician, was also present at the wedding.

article_image7

Orhan Awatramani at the wedding.

Fashion stylist and social media personality Orhan Awatramani, popularly known as Orry, was also seen at the wedding.

article_image8

Ranveer with his mother and grandfather.

Ranveer Singh's mother Anju Bhavnani and grandfather were also seen. Ranveer Singh affectionately calls his grandfather Rockstar Nana.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police shk

'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple; actress whispers wish into Nandi's ear (VIDEO) RBA

Chris Martin, Dakota Johnson visit Shri Babulnath Temple; actress whispers wish into Nandi's ear (VIDEO)

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops form 20 teams to nab attacker on the run; Kareena records statement anr

Saif Ali Khan stabbing case: Cops form 20 teams to nab attacker on the run; Kareena records statement

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital dmn

Auto-rickshaw driver recounts harrowing experience of rushing blood-soaked Saif Ali Khan to hospital (WATCH)

Recent Stories

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications RBA

Cybersecurity to Data Analytics-5 High-Paying Jobs with Short-Term Certifications

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote RBA

Bigg Boss 18: Shilpa Shirodkar pens emotional note; here's what she wrote

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20 AJR

Tata Group stocks: IHCL share price to watch on January 20

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched at Auto Expo 2025 know about its battery, new features, improved design and more RBA

Kia EV6 Facelift Launched in India, know about its battery, new features, improved design and more

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services Know when it begins AJR

Duare Sarkar 2025 camp: Avail 37 government services – Know when it begins

Recent Videos

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Highlights as Indian Women Dominate Malaysia with 80-Point Victory

Video Icon
Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Gulf Pulse | Golden Visa in Dubai: Are You Considering Applying for It? WATCH THIS

Video Icon
Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Bigg Boss 18 Grand Finale: Top 6 Contestants BATTLE for Trophy! Rajat Dalal Leading with...

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Kho Kho World Cup 2025: Top Moments as South Korea and USA Men's Team Battle to a Draw With 62-62

Video Icon
Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Kho Kho World Cup: Top Highlights as Nepal Women's Team Outshines Bangladesh 83-24

Video Icon