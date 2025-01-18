'Intruder got very aggressive, didn't touch jewellery, stabbed Saif multiple times': Kareena Kapoor to police

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday.

Author
Shweta Kumari
First Published Jan 18, 2025, 12:49 PM IST | Last Updated Jan 18, 2025, 12:50 PM IST

Saif Ali Khan's wife and actress Kareena Kapoor Khan has informed the police that the intruder who entered their house in Mumbai got aggressive during the scuffle but did not touch jewellery kept in the open, an official said on Saturday, news agency PTI reported.

"The attacker was aggressive. I saw him attack Saif repeatedly...Our priority was to take Saif to the hospital," she told the police.

Khan was trying to protect their children Taimur and Jehangir (also known as Jeh). When the attacker could not reach Jeh, he attacked Khan multiple times, she said.

Hours after the incident, terrified Ms Kapoor went to her sister Karisma's house and Khan underwent surgery.

"After the attack, I was terrified, so Karisma took me to her house," she said.

The police recorded the actress's statement following the attack at the Bollywood star couple's apartment in Bandra in the early hours of Thursday, the official said.

An intruder attacked Khan (54) after entering his 12th-floor apartment in the Satguru Sharan building. The actor sustained multiple stab wounds, including on his neck, and was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent emergency surgery.

Bollywood actor Saif Ali Khan, husband of Kareena Kapoor Khan, was reportedly attacked during a burglary attempt at his residence in Bandra, Mumbai. The incident occurred late Wednesday night when an unidentified intruder broke into the actor’s home and stabbed him six times.

As per the Mumbai Police, the intruder entered the residence around 2:30 am and had an altercation with a member of the household staff. Saif intervened in an effort to calm the situation, but the attacker turned violent, leaving him with multiple injuries.

Out of the six wounds, two were severe, with one dangerously close to his spine. The attacker fled the scene immediately, prompting authorities to launch a comprehensive investigation.

A senior police official confirmed that the Mumbai crime branch is conducting an indepth probe to locate and apprehend the suspect.

An FIR has been registered, and efforts are underway to identify the perpetrator using available evidence. Following the attack, Saif was rushed to Lilavati Hospital, where he underwent surgery for his injuries.

Dr. Niraj Uttamani, the hospital’s Chief Operating Officer, stated that the extent of the injuries would become clearer after the procedure. He added that Saif’s condition is being closely monitored.

Kareena Kapoor Khan, visibly distressed, has remained by her husband’s side at the hospital. Their sons, Taimur and Jeh, were unharmed and were not present during the incident. The family resides in the Satguru Sharan building in Bandra West, an area known for its high-profile residents and heightened security.

