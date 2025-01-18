US TikTok ban: How to save your videos, data before app ceases operations on Sunday

TikTok faces a U.S. ban on January 19 if its Chinese parent company doesn't sell its operations. The app will vanish from app stores, blocking updates. Users can save videos and download account data before the ban. Future access remains uncertain without a last-minute resolution.

TikTok, the widely popular video-sharing app, could be banned in the United States as early as Sunday, January 19. This follows a recent Supreme Court ruling, which upheld a law that could result in TikTok disappearing from U.S. app stores if it is not sold by its Chinese parent company, ByteDance.

The Supreme Court's decision has left many wondering about the future of TikTok in the U.S., where the app has over 170 million users, including millions of teenagers and young adults. The ban stems from concerns about national security, with fears that the Chinese government could access personal data from American users through the app.



US SC orders TikTok sale by Sunday or face ban, cites Chinese firm's ties to 'foreign adversary' in ruling

If no agreement is reached and the app is not sold to an approved U.S. buyer, TikTok could be removed from both the Apple App Store and Google Play Store. This means new users will not be able to download the app, and current users will no longer receive updates or security patches. Eventually, the app could become unusable for American users.

If the law is enforced, TikTok will likely go "dark" on January 19, making it unavailable for download on the U.S. app stores. The app’s hosting services may also be stopped, which could lead to slower performance and potential service issues. However, users who already have TikTok installed will still be able to access the app, but the lack of updates will cause problems in the long run.

Even with the ban in place, TikTok’s website may still function, but it may experience delays in loading content. Although there is a possibility that TikTok could use servers outside the U.S. to host its content, this could further impact the app's performance.

As the ban draws closer, many users are scrambling to save their favourite TikTok videos. Fortunately, there are several ways to back up your content before TikTok potentially disappears.

TikTok allows users to save their videos and other people’s videos, provided the creator allows it. To download your video:

1. Open the video you want to save.

2. Tap on the three dots on the side of the video.

3. Select "Save Video" from the menu.

If you're trying to save another user’s video:

1. Open the video you want to download.

2. Tap the share button on the side of the video.

3. Tap "Save Video."

However, some creators disable the download option. In this case, there are third-party tools you can use, such as browser extensions like MyFaveTT, which allow you to download videos from your likes, favourites, or accounts you follow.

If you want to back up all your TikTok data, including comments, watch history, and privacy settings, you can request a copy through the app. Here's how:

1. Open the TikTok app and go to your profile.

2. Tap on the three horizontal lines (Menu) and go to "Settings and Privacy."

3. Tap on "Account" and then select "Download your data."

4. Choose which information you’d like to download (like your watch history, comments, etc.), and select the file format.

5. Tap "Request Data."

TikTok will notify you when your data is ready for download, and you will have four days to save it. The data will be provided in TXT or JSON format, and it may include links to your saved videos rather than actual video files.



TikTok ban in US: How Donald Trump's last-minute plan could suspend the move; his options

The Supreme Court ruling has left President-elect Donald Trump with the task of deciding how to handle TikTok moving forward. While Trump has expressed his intention to review the situation, the Biden administration has indicated that the responsibility will fall to the next administration after Trump is inaugurated.

If no buyer is found for TikTok’s U.S. operations by January 19, the app may disappear from app stores, and users will no longer be able to download or update the app. If you're a frequent TikTok user, now is the time to take action to back up your favourite videos and your account data before it’s too late.

Latest Videos